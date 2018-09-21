And the Strategy Award winners are… FCB dominated the third annual awards gala last night in downtown Toronto.

FCB was the big winner at last night’s Strategy Awards gala.

FCB/Six took home five fox-shaped awards, including the Grand Prix and four golds, after using the iconic Pride flag in a data-driven and design-friendly campaign, aptly named “Destination Pride.”

Its parent agency, FCB Canada, also made a few stage appearances at the awards gala, which followed the Marketing Evolution Summit (MES) in Toronto at The Omni King Edward Hotel. It picked up a total of five prizes for “The S-Word,” a humorous cause campaign created for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS).

These and 21 other brands, from beer to grocery and retail, presented work that a jury of strategists and planners – both from agency and brand sides – evaluated based on their ability to lead a shift. Developed in association with APG Canada and an advisory board comprised of senior planning and marketing execs, the third annual awards celebrate the ideas that strategists contribute.

Other big winners included Cossette, which took home three awards for its “SickKids VS – All In” campaign, which helped increase donations for the SickKids Foundation by 54% year-over-year, while BBDO Toronto won four awards for its “Be a Failure” campaign for the Ontario Ministry of Health & Long-Term Care. Bensimon Byrne, Narrative and OneMethod were awarded three awards for teaming up for Casey House’s “Break Bread Smash Stigma” campaign.

The full list of winners can be found on the Strategy Awards site.