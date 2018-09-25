Royal LePage shows bond between agents and buyers The real estate company has also been focusing on giving its online platform a new look using data tools.

The real estate market sees high market activity during spring and fall in Canada. Royal LePage has released a new video spot to not just tap into the plans of prospective home buyers, but to make them think about the emotional relationship they build with their agents.

One of Canada’s oldest real estate companies is stitching its agents into the houses they are selling in its latest video spot, digitally painting its agents into each scene. It is the first time Royal LePage has used this creative approach.

“Home. It’s Who We Are” is an effort by the brand to position its realtors making real and emotional connections with its customers rather than just “signing the deal or getting their commission,” says Simon Craig, partner, VP at Send & Receive, the agency that worked on the campaign. “We physically integrated actual realtors into the backdrop of the houses, to show something visually interesting and engaging, thus modernizing the brand.” It is the first time the agency has worked with Royal LePage on a project.

The spot was released on Sept. 24 alongside its latest partnership with Local Logic, an online platform that offers a listing filter tool based on things like school ranks or nearby entertainment on Royal LePage’s website.

“The digital campaign and tools designed to help consumers find a home signals a strong focus on [the brand’s] technological advancement,” says Alicia Omand, director of marketing at Royal LePage. “Data provided by Local Logic will help agents and consumers leverage the market in the future.”

The video spot is being promoted through targeted YouTube pre-roll buys and social media ads and is scheduled to run to the end of the year.