FCB big winner at Clios second year running

During Wednesday night’s Clio Awards in New York, 11 Canadian agencies took home a collective 26 trophies.

FCB Canada led the awards tally with 10 awards for the second year in a row, with its FCB/Six division taking home five Golds and three Silvers for its “Destination Pride” campaign (pictured above) for PFLAG Canada, which also picked up several Lions at Cannes earlier this year.

Meanwhile, FCB won two Bronze trophies, both for work it did for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS). Last year, FCB also led the Canadian Clio winners for work it did with CDSS.

Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod was the only other Canadian agency to win Gold, which it did for its “Break Bread Smash Stigma” campaign for Casey House (pictured below). The work also received three Bronze trophies.

Lg2 won Silver for “The You Inside Project” for Gender Creative Kids Canada. And Cossette won three Bronze awards for “SickKids VS: All In” for the SickKids Foundation (pictured above). Ogilvy also took home three Bronze prizes for its “Beautifully Real Moms” campaign for Baby Dove. McCann Canada won two Bronze Clios for Prostate Cancer Canada’s “The Alternatives.” While J. Walter Thompson Canada, Rethink and 123W each snagged a Bronze for clients St. Louis Children’s Hospital, RGD and the Vancouver Mural Festival, respectively.

In Clios Music, Cleansheet Communications was the only Canadian agency to win an award, taking home a Silver for its “CanadaSound” campaign that was part of the celebrations that swept the Great White North last year for Canada’s 150th birthday.

The full list of Canadian winners can be found below. The Clio Awards’ winners were feted at a gala ceremony on Oct. 3 in New York.

FCB/Six: 5 Golds, 3 Silvers

PFLAG Canada, “Destination Pride”

FCB Canada: 2 Bronze

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Down Syndrome Awareness”

Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod: 1 Gold, 3 Bronze

Casey House, “Break Bread Smash Stigma”

Lg2: 1 Silver

Gender Creative Kids Canada, “The You Inside Project”

Cleansheet Communications: 1 Silver

CanadaSounda, “The CanadaSound Project”

Cossette: 3 Bronze

SickKids Foundation, “SickKids VS – All In”

Ogilvy: 3 Bronze

Baby Dove, “Beautifully Real Moms”

McCann Canada: 2 Bronze

Prostate Cancer Canada, “The Alternatives”

J. Walter Thompson Canada: 1 Bronze

St. Louis Children’s Hospital, “Remission Bell”

Rethink: 1 Bronze

RGD, “DesignThinkers 2017″

123W: 1 Bronze

Vancouver Mural Festival, “Identity”