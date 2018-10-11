Shopper Innovation Awards deepens its activation lens The awards recognizing the best thinking in shopper marketing expands its scope, adds new categories and names this year's co-chairs.

The Shopper Innovation Awards (SIA) program has a new name as it recognizes the expanding impact of of experiential within the retail and shopper space.

To reflect the growing body of experiential and promotional work based on shopper insights, the annual awards program has been re-named the Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards (SIA).

In conjunction with the name change and expanded focus, the show has added seven new categories that dig deeper into the impact of brand activations and consumer experiences in the shopper space: ROI, Design, Experiential, Acting on Insights, Sponsorship and Data. More detailed descriptions of both the new and existing categories can be found on the award show’s website.

The co-chairs for the expanded awards have also been announced, Jennifer Stahlke, VP of customer marketing at Walmart Canada, and Diana Frost, VP of marketing at Mars Wrigley Confectionery Canada. The full jury will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The early bird deadline for entries is Oct. 29, with a gala set to take place on April 29 during the 2019 Shopper Marketing Forum. More information about entering the awards and the new categories can be found on the Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards website.