Up to the Minute: AlphaPR adds VP following new wins Plus, Juniper Park\TBWA wins bronze at IPA Effectiveness Awards, and Republic wins Summer Fresh.

Hires and promotions

Provident Communications has added Lee-Anne Goodman as senior director of content. Goodman is a former journalist who has worked in Washington, D.C., Ottawa and Toronto, having spent many years with The Canadian Press. Most recently, she was politics and business editor at The Conversation Canada, an online academic news publication. At Provident, she will work with clients on content and thought leadership.

Toronto-based public relations agency AlphaPR has added to its executive team with Danyel McLachlan as vice-president. McLachlan’s experience includes PR roles with the Luminato festival and Nuit Blanche and serving as communications manager at the Toronto International Film Festival. In addition to McLachlan’s hiring, AlphaPR was named AOR for production company Stephen Low Distribution earlier this year. It has also won new business with international production companies Tuffi Films, Film Clinic, Film Forge and Prowler Film, the Reelworld Film Festival and Mosaic South Asian Film Festival, as well as the Canadian Indie Musicians Association, the Canadian Publishers Music Association and 604 Records.

New business and other news

This fall, Toronto’s Republic will work with Summer Fresh on developing a masterbrand story for the hummus, salads and snacks brand, having been named its new agency partner. The agency will help drive awareness and develop content for the brand.

After having been named the strategic branding and media partner for the Rideau Carleton Casino in July, Ottawa marketing agency Blackiron has helped the casino secure an agreement with the Ottawa Senators hockey team. The organizations will collaborate on a venue called the Hard Rock Club in the Canadian Tire Centre and on promotions and events throughout the hockey season.

Juniper Park\TBWA was awarded a Bronze at the 2018 IPA Effectiveness Awards on Tuesday in London, U.K. for its long-running “Conquer All Conditions” campaign for the Nissan Rogue. The IPA Effectiveness Awards acknowledge work that has had a demonstrable business impact. Juniper Park\TBWA’s four-year-long campaign for Nissan doubled the Rogue’s market share, drove record sales and delivered sustained ROMI of more than 60%, according to an agency press release.

Media

After two decades with Mindshare, American Express has named Universal McCann as its global media agency of record. As part of its mandate, UM will work with Amex’s creative agencies to develop its global “Powerful Backing” brand platform, which launched this spring. Earlier this week, the Dentsu Aegis Network was chosen as the global media agency for technology company Intel (for Media in Canada subscribers).

Mere days before recreational marijuana becomes legal in Canada, Postmedia has launched a weekly cannabis newsletter called the Cannabis Post. The media company first entered the space in June with the launch of The Growth Op, an online cannabis publication. Its newsletter follows the launch of The Globe and Mail’s own paid subscription-based cannabis newsletter (for Media In Canada subscribers).