Ontario Association of Architects picks Leo Burnett The agency's Toronto office will help the organization support the larger architectural community as part of a rebranding.

Leo Burnett has picked up new business with the Ontario Association of Architects (OAA), with its design team in Toronto working on a rebrand for the organization as it shifts to focus on serving both its members and the larger architectural community.

Since its founding more than 125 years ago, the organization responsible for self-regulating architects and architectural firms in Ontario has focused primarily on its members.

Over the next six months, Leo Burnett Design will develop a new brand identity for the organization, including logo, typography and colour pallets, as it looks to reorient itself in the architecture space come 2020.

Leo Burnett Design was invited to pitch for the business in early July, says Ben Tarr, president of Leo Burnett Canada, shortly after he was brought on to help lead the agency. Three other agencies competed for the business in a two-phase competitive process.

In a press statement, Kristi Doyle, executive director of OAA, cited the agency’s “design pedigree” as the reason it was selected for the work.