2018 MIAs shortlist: Best Use of Content The countdown to the awards continues with a look at top work in brand integration, content and consumer engagement.

It’s day two of our MIAs shortlist roll-out.

Our panel of esteemed judges have chosen the winners for theÂ 2018 Media Innovation Awards. While Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will remain top secret until next month’s gala, Media in Canada and strategy will be rolling out this year’s shortlist in bite-sized formats.

Yesterday, we unveiled the shortlist for Best Use of Media Insights and Niche Marketing. Still to come are Best Use of Digital, Best Use of Media, Products and Services and today’s shortlist, Best Use of Content.

Along with several new clients and agencies, there are a few familiar faces from last year’s Best Use of Content category shortlist, including Zulu Alpha Kilo, Cossette and PHD.

The MIAs Gala takes place Nov. 28 at the Carlu in Toronto.

BEST USE OF CONTENT

Branded Integration

“Warning: Do Not Attempt.” Client: Sport Chek. Agency: Touche!

“Tomb Raider – Big Brother Canada 6.” Client: Warner Brothers Pictures Canada. Agencies: Corus Entertainment & OMD

“Common Ground.” Client: Harley-Davidson. Agencies: Zulu Alpha Kilo and Initiative

“Telus Pik TV – TV that doesn’t play by the rules. Client: Telus Mobility. Agency: Cossette

“Duracell Explorer 150.” Client: Duracell Canada. Agency: Spark Foundry

“Google Home Drives Home Sales.” Client: Google. Agency: PHD Canada

Branded Content

“Building a Common Ground.” Client: Harley-Davidson. Agency: Initiative

“Common Ground.” Client: Harley-Davidson Canada. Agencies: Zulu Alpha Kilo and Initiative

“Honey Nut Cheerios Bring Back the Bees 3.0.” Client: General Mills. Agency: Cossette

“Duracell Explorer 150.” Client: Duracell Canada. Agency: Spark Foundry

“Kellogg’s Mini-Wheats Outdoor Broadcast.” Client: Kellogg’s Mini-Wheats. Agency: Starcom

Consumer Engagement

“The App That Made Milk Cartons Sing!” Client: Quebec Milk Producers. Agency: Touche!

“Duracell Explorer 150.” Client: Duracell Canada. Agency: Spark Foundry

“Spout.” Client: Post Consumer Brands (Sugar Crisp). Agency: Ogilvy

“My Liver – Chatbot.” Client: Let’s Drink Better. Agency: Bleublancrouge

“Golden Stick.” Client: Canadian Tire. Agency: Touche!

Pictured: Andrew Oosterhuis, director of marketing for Budweiser at Labatt Breweries of Canada, accepts the 2017 Best of Show at the MIAs in Toronto.