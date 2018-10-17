2018 MIAs shortlist: Best Use of Digital Day three of our look at this year's nominees covers the largest category yet.

Welcome to day three of the shortlist roll-out for the 2018 Media Innovation Awards.

Today’s list focuses on our largest category yet, the ever-evolving world of digital. Our Best Use of Digital shortlisters have been selected for their innovative usage of digital media – whether that’s through location-based marketing, mobile media or the high-tech world of AR and VR.

The MIAs Gala takes place Nov. 28 at the Carlu in Toronto.

BEST USE OF DIGITAL

Best in Augmented/VR

“The App That Made Milk Cartons Sing!” Client: Quebec Milk Producers. Agency: Touche!

“Hotel Transylvania 3: AR Experience.” Client: Sony. Agency: UM Worldwide

Data-Driven Marketing

“Destination Pride.” Client: PFLAG Canada. Agency: FCB/Six

“Data vs. Car.” Client: VIA Rail Canada. Agency: Touche!

“McDonald’s Monopoly Coast to Coast.” Client: McDonald’s Canada. Agency: OMD Canada

“Reactine Pollen Alerts Data Evolution Program.” Client: Johnson & Johnson. Agency: UM Worldwide

“Programmatic Precision at Scale.” Client: Volkswagen. Agency: Touche!

Location-Based Marketing

“Follow the Arches.” Client: McDonald’s Canada. Agency: Cossette

“Safest Highway.” Client: Fountain Tire. Agency: FCB Canada

“Honda Waze.” Client: Honda Canada. Agency: Grip Limited

“Destination Pride.” Client: PFLAG Canada. Agency: FCB/Six

“Our True Colours.” Client: PPG – Sico. Agency: PHD Canada

“Data vs. Car.” Client: VIA Rail Canada. Agency: Touche!

Mobile

“The App That Made Milk Cartons Sing!” Client: Quebec Milk Producers. Agency: Touche!

“Destination Pride.” Client: PFLAG Canada. Agency: FCB/Six

“Honda Waze.” Client: Honda Canada. Agency: Grip Limited

“Snapping Up Deluxe Deals.” Client: Wendy’s Canada. Agency: Initiative

Best in Search

“Meet Your Search Bot.” Client: FGL Sports. Agency: Touche!

“Mercedes-Benz Dymanic Inventory Ads.” Client: Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group. Agency: OMD Canada

“Script Your Search.” Client: BMW Canada. Client: FCB Canada

Social Media

“Spout.” Client: Post Consumer Brands (Sugar Crisp). Agency: Ogilvy

“Bitcoin Bucket.” Client: Yum! Brands (KFC Canada). Agency: Grip Limited

“The Luckiest Campaign Ever.” Client: Loto-Quebec. Agency: Sid Lee Media

“Hotel Transylvania 3: AR Experience.” Client: Sony. Agency: UM Worldwide

“Return of the Bacon Portabella Mushroom Melt.” Client: Wendy’s Canada. Agency: Initiative

“Northern Bars.” Client: Spotify. Agency: UM Worldwide

Websites and Microsites

“Destination Pride.” Client: PFLAG Canada. Agency: FCB/Six

“Seeker.” Client: Accor. Agency: Cossette

“Family Tree.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

“Assassin’s Creed – Ancient Egypt.” Client: Ubisoft Canada. Agency: Bleublancrouge

Display/Video

“McDonald’s Monopoly Coast to Coast.” Client: McDonald’s Canada. Agency: OMD Canada

“Telus Pik TV – TV That Doesn’t Play By the Rules.” Client: Telus Mobility. Agency: Cossette

“Svedka Halloween Banner Curse.” Client: Constellation Brands (Svedka). Agency: Bensimon Byrne

Technology