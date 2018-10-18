Apply Digital comes to Toronto Led by Andrew Kirby, the Vancouver-based digital product studio is looking to make inroads with clients in eastern Canada.

Vancouver-based digital product studio Apply Digital has opened an office in Toronto.

The company, which builds digital products for clients, specializes in areas such as IoT, web and mobile apps, AI, AR, VR and blockchain, as well as research and strategy work to help conceptualize, plan and manage the products. Previous Apply Digital clients have included Nike, Disney, AGI, Argo Mining and CEB.

Gautam Lohia, co-founder of Apply Digital, said the new office allows the studio to better serve clients both in Toronto and on the east coast of Canada. The Toronto office is being led by general manager Andrew Kirby, who was most recently executive client partner at SapientRazorfish, and spent more than 10 years in senior roles at digital agency Blast Radius.