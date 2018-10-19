2018 MIAs Shortlist: Products and Services Our final shortlist reveals the nominees in the Products and Services category.

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for: the last iteration of the MIAs shortlist.

In our final MIAs shortlist, we focus on Products and Services across 10 categories including Automotive, B2B Marketing, Consumer Goods, Durable Goods and more. You’ll see who’s made the cut so far, but you’ll have to wait until the MIAs Gala on Nov. 28 at the Carlu in Toronto to see who our jury has picked for Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Earlier this week, we announced the shortlist for media insights, niche marketing, content and digital.

Products and Services

Alcoholic Beverages

“Sleeman Beer Compass.” Client: Sleeman Breweries. Agency: Jungle Media

“SVEDKA Halloween Banner Curse.” Client: Constellation Brands Inc. SVEDKA. Agency: Bensimon Byrne

“Michelob vs. Wine.” Client: Michelob Ultra. Agency: DCB

Automotive

“Programmatic Precision at scale.” Client: Volkswagen. Agency: Touche!

“Common Ground.” Client: Harley-Davidson. Agencies: Initiative and Zulu Alpha Kilo

“Mercedes-Benz Dynamic Inventory Ads.” Client: Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group. Agency: OMD Canada

“Mercedes-Benz: The Age of Instant Gratification.” Client: Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group. Agency: OMD Canada

B2B Marketing

“BMO Connect.” Client: BMO. Agency: Wavemaker

“BC Hydro – Big Wins in Small Business Partnerships.” Client: BC Hydro. Agency: Media Experts

Consumer Goods

“The App That Made Milk Cartons Sing!” Client: Quebec Milk Producers. Agency: Touche!

“Duracell Explorer 150.” Client: Duracell Canada. Agency: Spark Foundry

“The Stare Down Game.” Client: McDonald’s. Agency: OMD

Durable Goods

“Our true colours.” Client: PPG – Sico. Agency: PHD Canada

“Google Home Drives Home Sales.” Client: Google. Agency: PHD Canada

“Sama’s Lunchbox.” Client: Whirlpool Canada. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo and Cosette

Entertainment

“The Luckiest Campaign Ever.” Client: Loto-Quebec. Agency: Sid Lee

“Assassin’s Creed – Ancient Egypt.” Client: Ubisoft Canada. Agency: Bleublancrouge

“Kusama Exhibition – Infinity Mirrors.” Client : Art Gallery of Ontario. Agency: Cundari Group Ltd.

Finance and Services

“Stand with us to #EndBullying.” Client: TELUS. Agency: Cossette

“He to She.” Client: Bank of Montreal. Agency: FCB Canada

“Less for Less.” Client: Public Mobile. Agency: Cossette

“New to Canada.” Client: HSBC. Agency: Mindshare

Pharma

“Reactine Pollen Alerts Integrated Program.” Client: Johnson & johnson. Agency: UM Worldwide

“TUMSFast.” Client: GSK – Tums. Agency: PHD Canada

“In The Moment.” Client: GSK – Thrive. Agency: PHD Canada

Public Service

“Destination Pride.” Client: PFLAG Canada. Agency: FCB/SIX

“VS – All In.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

“Family Tree.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

“Anything But Sorry.” Client: Canadian Down Syndrome Society. Agency: FCB Canada

“Milk & Cookies.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agency: Cossette

Retail

“Reskinning Queen Street West.” Client: Consonant Skincare. Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

“Meet Your Search Bot.” Client: FGL Sports (Sports Experts). Agency: Touche!

“Homecoming.” Client: IKEA Canada. Agency: Jungle Media

“Your Everyday Coach.” Client: Sports Experts. Agency: Touche!

Travel & Tourism