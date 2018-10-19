SIA Awards announce 2019 jury Take a look at the industry experts who will recognize the best work in shopper marketing and retail activation.

The Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards have revealed the jurors that will be deciding the deserving recipients at next year’s gala.

The awards recognize the best work in shopper and retail marketing and were renamed for the 2019 edition to reflect the growing body of experiential and promotional work based on shopper insights.

Joining previously announced co-chairs Jennifer Stahlke, VP of customer marketing at Walmart Canada, and Diana Frost, VP of marketing at Mars Wrigley Confectionery Canada, are 13 jurors pulled from agencies, CPG brands and retailers.

Nuala Byles, EVP and ECD, Geometry Global

Susan Irving, senior director of marketing, PepsiCo

D’Arcy Finley, VP of brand marketing, Maple Leaf

Bob Froese, CEO, Bob’s Your Uncle

David Rosenberg, CCO, Bensimon Byrne

Cheryl Grishkewich, VP of control brand marketing, Loblaw

Adam Bleau, managing partner, Fuse

Carolyn Hynds, VP of omnichannel merchandising, Rexall

Lauren Macdonald, CMO, IKEA Canada

Raul Garcia, ECD, Momentum

Yann Mooney, CD, partner, Sid Lee

Irena Kahn, shopper marketing director, Procter & Gamble

Rabih Sebaaly, president, Youville Haussman Park

The early bird deadline for entries is on Oct. 29, with a gala set to take place on April 29 during the 2019 Shopper Marketing Forum. More information about the awards, including entry requirements and categories, can be found on the Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards website.