Publicis makes changes to senior team in Montreal The Montreal office makes one hire and two promotions following the implementation of a new model last month.

From left to right: Publicis Montreal director of content Ariane Renaud-Brûlé, director of strategy Laurence Delwaide and partner in charge of business, culture and organization Alexandra Pérusse.

Publicis has bolstered its senior team in Montreal, hiring one and promoting two others.

Announced earlier this month, Laurence Delwaide is promoted to director of strategy, Alexandra Pérusse becomes the partner in charge of business, culture and organization, and Ariane Renaud-Brûlé joins the team as director of content.

Laurence Delwaide has been with the Montreal agency since 2015, having started off as a strategic planner before being made a senior brand strategist. Her experience includes time Montreal creative shop Les Évadés. She is a board member of APG Québec, an association for strategy professionals.

Pérusse has been promoted from the role of advisor on culture and organization, which she took on after having started out in human resources back in 2015. She will help implement the agency’s new model, known as Publicis Pool. As part of that model, all seven Publicis agencies in Montreal were reunited under one roof in the city’s Mile-Ex neighbourhood last August.

Finally, Renaud-Brûlé joins the agency after returning to Quebec from Paris, where she spent the last seven years. She began her career at Cossette, and most recently served as a client manager at TF1’s Minute-Buzz, a French TV channel.

In a statement, Rachelle Claveau, president of Publicis Montréal, said the changes “contribute to our vision of the Publicis Pool, where everyone is expected to play a key role in the organization, in their own way. We not only want to give the best talents in the industry an environment in which they can flourish – especially with the new offices – but also the opportunity to grow in the organization and contribute to its transformation.”