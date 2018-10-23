FCB Montreal names new CCO Sylvain Dufresne will lead creative at the agency, which is one year into a growth and transformation plan.

FCB Montreal’s new VP and chief creative officer Sylvain Dufresne (right) with agency president Samia Chebeir.

FCB Montreal has a new head of creative after hiring Sylvain Dufresne as VP and chief creative officer.

Dufresne comes from Publicis Montreal, which he joined as EVP and CD at the end of 2016. Prior to that, he spent more than eight years on the creative team at Lg2. Dufresne is rejoining FCB Montreal president Samia Chebeir, who was VP of client service at Lg2 before moving to FCB last year.

At FCB, Dufresne will lead the agency’s creative department and work for its clients, which include Air Canada, BMO, Belairdirect, BMW and the recently won Home Depot. His hiring also comes a little over a year into a transformation plan being led by Chebeir – the agency’s fifth president in six years – to grow FCB Montreal’s profile within both Quebec and Canada.

“Sylvain will be a major asset in the office’s transformation, as we definitely share a common vision of how we plan to make FCB a key player in the industry,” Chebeir said.

Étienne Bessette, who was hired as head of creative at FCB Montreal roughly a year ago, left the agency over the summer and is now working as a freelance creative consultant.

Elsewhere, FCB has also made a number of additions across departments in its Toronto office this year, while its FCB/Six digital agency launched a consulting division in the spring.