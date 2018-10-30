Clorox’s Canada office leads the way in sustainability A recent "Zero Waste to Landfill" designation was earned by diverting more than 90% of its waste from landfills.

The Clorox Company of Canada is a true industry leader when it comes to reducing waste, pursuing sustainability improvements in the manufacturing process, and shrinking its carbon footprint along the way. Recent Zero Waste to Landfill certifications mark a new achievement in the Clorox focus on sustainability.

As the leading manufacturer of Glad recycling and compostable bags, Clorox partners with municipalities across Canada to help educate and incentivize participation in waste diversion programs. Clorox has also worked to reduce the use of single-use plastics through its leading water-filtration brand Brita, and has successfully achieved a sustainable supply chain while supporting human and honeybee health with Burt’s Bees.

Now, inspired by The Clorox Company’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, the Clorox Canada Office has earned the much-coveted Zero Waste to Landfill designation by diverting more than 90% of its waste from landfills and reaching an impressively high recycling and composting rate.

Clorox Canada’s Office, located in Brampton, Ontario, became the ninth location in the global company’s network to receive this important eco-certification. “This is a great step in our sustainability journey,” says Dave Iacobelli, GM of Clorox Canada. “We’re thrilled that the Canadian head office has joined our GLAD plant located in Orangeville, Ontario as an official Zero Waste to Landfill site for Clorox.”

With this accomplishment, Clorox’s stated global sustainability goal of achieving ten Zero Waste to Landfill sites by 2020 is almost within reach, two years ahead of schedule.

The Canadian office has the distinction of being the first corporate office location to achieve this much-coveted status. “Our team really wanted to be the first Zero Waste to Landfill Office in the Clorox network,” says Iacobelli. “We achieved our goal through the combined efforts of all our dedicated employees who focused on doing the right thing for the environment.”

The office’s sustainability committee “ACE team” (Awareness and Care for the Environment), led by Christine Jackson, National Training and Business Development Manager, has been dedicated to tackling topics such as reducing energy and paper use and decided to add waste reduction to their list of objectives last year. Through facility audits, waste diversion projects and improved recycling rates, the Canadian Office was ultimately able to reach an impressive recycling and composting rate of 92%, with the remainder being sent to a waste-to-energy plant.

“It took several months of working with the waste recycler, revising signs and educating for new behaviour to get ready for our Zero Waste to Landfill audit,” recounts Jackson. “When we passed and secured our designation, there was a moment of great relief and celebration. Because of our focus on doing the right thing, I am confident we will have continued success in our sustainability journey at Clorox.”

For additional information about sustainability initiatives at Clorox, contact Katherine Hamilton, katherine@devonconsulting.ca, 647-407-5431