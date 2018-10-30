Jetlines takes off with Cossette as AOR The agency will create a launch campaign for the ultra low-cost carrier, which is preparing for its first flight.

Ultra low-cast carrier Canada Jetlines has selected Cossette as its first agency of record.

Though Jetlines has yet to set a date for when it plans to operate its first flight, it has said it will provide service across Canada, as well as to locations in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

As part of the assignment, which was awarded following an RFP, Cossette will handle all marketing and communications initiatives for Jetlines. The agency will initially be focused on a launch campaign for the brand, as well as providing insight on future marketing initiatives.

The company cited Cossette’s expertise in strategy, branding, traditional and digital communications, design, CRM and performance media as factors in the decision, and said the agency’s “understanding of Canadian culture” will help it attract “a diverse array of cost-conscious travelers.”

While Jetlines has yet to officially take off, it has been making investments into both its general business operations and its fleet of aircraft. It has also seen moves at the executive level: Javier Suarez, formerly of Mexican airline VivaAerobus, was hired as chief commercial officer in July. He was later named CEO of the company in September when Lukas Johnson – who joined the company in June – stepped down from the role, citing personal reasons that forced him to return to his native U.S.

Jetlines is entering a segment of the airline industry that is becoming increasingly crowded.

Over the summer, WestJet launched a new low-cost carrier called Swoop amidst its own push to become an international airline. Flair Airlines has recently been updating its fleet as part of growth plans that will allow it provide more frequent service and longer flights. Calgary-based charter airline Enerjet has also been eyeing an entry into the market with an ultra low-cost carrier called FlyToo.