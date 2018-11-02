Cossette repeats as Agency of the Year The agency's third win in a row came with additional prizes in the Design and Media categories.

It’s safe to say that Cossette has been on a roll.

The Vision7 agency took home top honours at Agency of the Year for the third year in a row, and was recognized for work with clients including McDonald’s, SickKids, Via Rail, Koho and Egg Farmers of Canada. It also tied for Silver in the Design Agency of the Year category with Lg2.

Cossette Media also tied for Bronze in the Media Agency of the Year category, while Vision7 sister shop The Colony Project took home Gold in PR Agency of the Year.

In another repeat win, FCB Canada took home Gold in the Digital Agency of the Year category (as well as Digital Campaign of the Year for “Destination Pride” with PFLAG Canada). FCB shared the Digital Gold recognition with Rethink, which was recognized for work with Uniqlo, Sports Experts and YWCA.

Zulu Alpha Kilo took home a Gold in the Design Agency of the Year category for its work with Consonant Skincare, Harley-Davidson and RGD. The shop also picked up a Bronze in the Agency of the Year category.

Media Gold AOY went to Touche!, which also won Campaign of the Year in the category for “Room With Many Views” for Tourism Quebec.

Also recognized at the gala were the Brands of the Year (previously announced in strategy‘s October issue), as well as the winners of The New Establishment’s brand category. The brand-side winners in the program – which was created by combining Media in Canada’s New Media Establishment and Marketing‘s 30 Under 30 – were Telis Carayannakis, senior brand manager for Budweiser at Labatt Breweries of Canada, and Aidan Shankman, senior brand manager at Tim Hortons.

Here are the full list of Agency of the Year winners, as well as the highest-scoring work in each category that won Campaign of the Year. Keep your eyes on strategy next week as we roll out profiles of each winning agency and The New Establishment honourees, and read more about each agency’s award-worthy campaign on the Agency of the Year site.

Agency of the Year

Gold: Cossette

Silver: John St.

Bronze: Zulu Alpha Kilo

AOY Campaign of the Year:

“Haulers”

Agency: John St.

Client: No Frills (Loblaw)

Digital Agency of the Year

Gold (tie): FCB, Rethink

Silver: Bleublancrouge

Bronze: Sid Lee

Digital Campaign of the Year:

“Destination Pride”

Agency: FCB

Client: PFLAG Canada

Media Agency of the Year

Gold: Touche!

Silver: OMD

Bronze (tie): Cossette Media, PHD

Media Campaign of the Year:

“A Room With Many Views”

Agency: Touche!

Client: Tourism Quebec

Design Agency of the Year

Gold: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Silver (tie): Cossette, Lg2

Bronze: John St.

Design Campaign of the Year:

“Bulletproof Flag”

Agency: Sid Lee

Client: Black Lives Matter

PR Agency of the Year

Gold: The Colony Project

Silver: Narrative

Bronze: Edelman

PR Campaign of the Year:

“Break Bread Smash Stigma”

Agency: Narrative

Client: Casey House