Nominations open for The New Establishment: Innovators The program recognizing mid-career professionals turns its attention to those on the cutting edge.

We’ve recognized the best in brands. We’ve selected our media mavericks. Now, Media in Canada and strategy are looking for the final crop of entrants into the New Establishment program. This time, we’re looking at Innovators.

The New Establishment initiative was first unveiled in 2017 as a program to recognize junior and mid-level media professionals rising through the ranks and making their mark at their respective agencies. Late last year, MiC merged the program with Marketing magazine’s popular 30 Under 30.

The program exists to celebrate pioneers in the industry at the junior and mid-level, but it is not bound to an upper age limit.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 15.

You may be asking yourself a few questions. For example: What exactly do we mean by innovators? Or, aren’t we all innovators?

We’ve got some good news: entrants in this category can come from any side of the business. That means we’ll look at entries from agencies, brands, vendors, media companies, tech partners and more.

While we’re looking for entrants from diverse professional backgrounds, one thing’s for sure: we want nominees who are exceptional. And we don’t just mean they work hard, are nice people, sit on committees at work or volunteer in their spare time.

We’re talking about people who go beyond the expectations set out in their job description. We want people who have created new solutions to issues either in-house or industry-wide. We’re looking for employees who have built new things from the ground up, have had the courage to buck the status quo and have tried things differently – with big results.

If this sounds like someone you know, we encourage you to contact Jennifer Horn for more information. You can nominate co-workers, bosses, employees, rivals or even yourself. Our editorial team will review all of the applications to determine who piques our interest enough to continue researching.

Once we’ve narrowed it down, we’ll be contacting co-workers, managers, clients and partners to get a better sense of how the nominee stands out.

Anyone considering tossing their hat in the ring can get more details at The New Establishment’s FAQ.

