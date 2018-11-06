Agency of the Year 2018: PR How this year's winners are expanding beyond what might be considered the traditional realm of public relations.

This week, strategy is rolling out profiles of the agencies who took home top honours at the 2018 Agency of the Year awards.

Today we are looking at the PR Agency of the Year winners, and how they’re expanding beyond what would be considered the traditional realm of public relations by focusing on things like paid media, experience design and staying agile while continuing to grow.

See the full list of winners from last week’s show and click the links below to read about what propelled this year’s winning agencies to the top of their category.

Gold: The Colony Project keeps growing

Silver: Narrative’s visual storytelling

Bronze: Edelman digs its heels into paid media

PR Campaign of the Year:

“Break Bread Smash Stigma”

Agency: Narrative

Client: Casey House