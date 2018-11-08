Agency of the Year 2018: Design and AOY How this year's winners are finding new ways of working with clients to tackle industry challenges.

This week, strategy is rolling out profiles of the agencies who took home top honours at the 2018 Agency of the Year awards.

Today, we are looking at the final round of winners in Design Agency of the Year and the main Agency of the Year categories.

In Design, agencies are taking the classic principles of the discipline and adapting them to ongoing industry trends and using them to address modern client challenges. In Agency of the Year, the top shops are looking at new ways to provide value outside of traditional advertising and become more holistic partners for their clients.

Design Agency of the Year

Gold: Zulu Alpha Kilo’s big design ideas

Silver (tie): Lg2 explores data-driven design

Silver (tie): Cossette VS. everyone

Bronze: John St. bundles up

Design Campaign of the Year:

“Bulletproof Flag”

Agency: Sid Lee

Client: Black Lives Matter

Agency of the Year

Gold: Cossette VS. everyone

Silver: John St. bundles up

Bronze: Zulu Alpha Kilo’s big design ideas

AOY Campaign of the Year:

“Haulers”

Agency: John St.

Client: No Frills (Loblaw)