Apply Digital launches incubator program Apply Ventures is giving startups access to digital product expertise and strategy that could be vital to their growth.

Fresh off of expanding into Toronto with a new office, digital product studio Apply Digital is launching Apply Ventures, a new program to help get early-stage companies access to its expertise.

Apply Digital is a product development studio, building digital tools and solutions that utilize IoT, apps, AI, AR, VR and blockchain for the likes of Nike, Disney, AGI, Argo Mining and CEB. With the launch of the incubator program, the company is providing those services to startups and early-stage companies, for whom digital strategy is just as important.

“One of the biggest barriers for entrepreneurs seeking a way to bring their ideas to life is a lack of technical expertise and resources,” said Chris Coghlan, co-founder of Apply Digital, in a press release, adding that the agency is offering its experience to help break down those barriers.

Apply will co-invest a percentage of its fees into equity in the startups, while offering resources and guidance from senior-level teams. It will provide strategy, design and engineering services in areas such as product research, conceptualization and testing, as well as UX design, dev ops, customer acquisition and brand strategy.

Apply Digital is accepting applications from startups based anywhere in North America.