Up to the Minute: Tam-Tam\TBWA makes three hires Plus, CloudRaker rebrands with new retail focus and Vibrant adds directors in Montreal and Toronto.

Hires and promotions

Three new members have joined the Tam-Tam\TBWA team. Marie-Laurence Velardi joins as a media strategist, Jean-Sébastien Marcoux as a copywriter and Audrey Lefebvre as an account director.

Simon Turcotte Brunelle and Nadia Novello have joined as Vibrant as director and director of customer service, respectively. Turcotte Brunelle will work out of Montreal, having worked at Bob and Sid Lee. Meanwhile, Novello will be stationed in Toronto. She comes with agency and client-side experience, having worked at Match Marketing and Toyota, among others.

Felicity, a virtual communications and content agency, has made three hires. Sandra E. Martin joins Felicity Content Studios, the shop’s custom content division, as content strategist, writer and editor. She is a former editor-in-chief of Canadian Living, founding editor-in-chief of Walmart Live Better, and has held editing positions at Today’s Parent. In addition, Natali Tofiloski joins as an account lead having worked on brand development, advertising, social marketing and PR for several major brands, and Alana Warner joins as a geriatric care communications consultant and social worker.

New business and other news

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will work with Montreal digital agencies Deux Huit Huit and Adviso on the creation of its new digital platform. Adviso will work on optimizing the platform and Deux Huit Huit will oversee its architecture, experience design and interface.

Toronto’s Rock-it Promotions has picked up a PR mandate with footwear company Dr. Martens, following a competitive search. The shop will oversee brand strategy, media relations, event management and influencer relations for the shoe brand.

Montreal-based agency CloudRaker has rebranded to reflect its new brand promise of “meaningful commerce.” The launch of the new brand identity follows significant changes at the agency over the last two years, including a new focus on retail, a partnership with French retail group Altavia International, the opening of a Toronto office, the launch of new shopper and omnichannel media practices, a number of hires and a partnership with retail platform Goods and Commerce.

Coolaid Studios has opened shop in Toronto. The agency specializes in digital marketing for real estate developers and is being led by Rob Nicolucci, president of architectural design firm RN Design.

Rooster Post, a Toronto post-production shop, has rebranded after 10 years in the business with a new look to reflect its namesake icon. The rebrand is accompanied by the promotion of Colin Murdock to the position of editor.

Media

Yellow Pages has announced it will shed its “agency” segment by liquidating its Mediative division and selling its Juice Mobile assets. The sale of Juice Mobile, the company’s mobile advertising arm, is expected to close by the end of the year.

Verizon’s Oath, which encompasses media properties such as HuffPost, Yahoo and other properties acquired from AOL, will eventually be rebranded at Verizon Media Group. Starting next year, the U.S.-based telco is shifting to a new operating structure focused on consumer, business and Verizon Media Group/Oath operations.