Edelman names new corporate practice lead David Ryan takes on the role after establishing the agency's financial communications team.

Edelman Canada has picked David Ryan to be its new national practice leader, corporate.

Ryan joined Edelman from Longview Communications in 2014 as SVP of financial communications. He was tasked with helping to establish the finance comms offering within Edelman’s Canadian offices, and has since worked directly with clients including Intact Financial, Aphria, Fiera Capital, RioCan and CSX. Scott Evans, Edelman’s general manager in Toronto, credits Ryan with growing the agency’s client roster in Canada, on top of adding new financial capabilities.

In addition to leading the corporate practice in his new role, Ryan will continue to oversee the financial communications team on a national level and take on additional responsibilities for the public affairs team in Toronto. Ryan said in a statement that the corporate communications team in Canada “has seen tremendous growth” recently, which he credits to the investment in a team of “talented specialists” that he hopes will help the agency continue its momentum.

In September, Edelman hired Joanna Wilson as EVP and national sector lead for its health discipline. It also hired a pair of new VPs in the spring to lead its digital offering.