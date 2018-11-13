FCB/Six adds to creative and strategy teams A creative director and strategy director are among the additions made in response to expanding client work.

FCB/Six has expanded its ranks across departments in recent months, led by new senior hires on the strategy and creative teams.

Leading the hires is strategy director Paul Hanlon, who was most recently director of digital strategy and content at BBDO. During more than five years with the agency (and its former digital arm Proximity), he worked with clients including Mercedes-Benz and Bolthouse Farms.

In the creative department, the agency has hired creative director Rob Sturch. Sturch comes from DDB Canada and has worked on award-winning campaigns for clients including Volkswagen and General Mills.

Also joining the creative team is ACD Andrew Bernardi, who brings experience from Cossette, John St., Sid Lee and Tribal Worldwide. And the creative team of senior art director Noella Choi and senior copywriter Dana Kingstone come from DDB’s CRM division, TrackDDB, where they worked with Volkswagen, SickKids, Samsung and Netflix.

In client services, the agency has also brought on account director Branka Klobucar who, like Hanlon, comes from BBDO, as well as account supervisor Dan Strain, who was most recently at Ariad.

FCB’s sister agency specializes in brand communications using data and technology and has offices in Toronto, Montreal and New York. The agency credits ongoing client growth as reasons for the hires. It recently picked up new work with Kijiji, and has seen its mandates with clients such as Johnson & Johnson expand.