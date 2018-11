Back Page: Who will be 2020′s Agency of the Year winner? Arrivals+Departures reminds us that people, not algorithms, are still at the heart of great work.

Creative agency Arrivals+Departures imagines a dystopian future where an Alexa-like voice assistant is accepting strategy‘s prestigious AOY award. Shudder. Ones and Zeros can’t build compelling creative… at least not by 2020, right? Right?

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of strategy.