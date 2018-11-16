Major Tom names new CEO and president Lyn Bryan and Miles Sellyn take the reins as one of the agency's founding partners moves to grow its Toronto office.

Digital agency Major Tom has made two major appointments to its leadership team, naming Lyn Bryan its CEO and Miles Sellyn as its new president.

Major Tom was created in the summer through the merger of 6S Marketing and Drive Digital, bringing 6S’ direct response, automation, social media and content capabilities with Drive’s web development and design to create a more holistic creative and strategic digital agency.

Bryan had previously been managing director of 6S in Vancouver, a role she took on in 2015 after nearly 10 years in business development roles at the agency. In her new role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the agency’s business and help it work towards its big-picture goals, including the implementation of a new operating process across the agency’s three offices in Vancouver, Toronto and New York.

Sellyn was previously managing partner at Drive Digital and named VP of strategy and creative following the agency merger. His new duties include developing and executing new digital strategies to transform and drive growth.

The new appointments come as Chris Breikss, one of the agency’s founding partners, relocates from Vancouver to its Toronto office. Breikss will be focusing on expanding the agency’s presence on the east side of North America, while also ensuring the Toronto office – which now employs 18 full-time staff since opening in 2011 – maintains the agency culture and vision as it grows.

The agency’s other founding partner, John Blown, will remain in Vancouver, providing ongoing mentorship to the agency’s leadership team, heading up initiatives related to finance, mergers and acquisitions and office space, while also leading philanthropic and charity-related initiatives.

Major Tom reported having roughly 75 staff at the time of the merger in July; it now has a headcount of over 86 across its three offices.