Rethink, Cossette big winners at Epica Nine agencies took home awards that were voted on by industry press.

Rethink took the most trophies among Canadian agencies at this year’s Epica Awards, with Cossette close behind.

The Epica Awards are an annual program voted on by members of the international marketing and advertising trade press (including strategy). This year’s awards were revealed at a gala Thursday night in Amsterdam.

Rethink picked up a Gold in the Print category for “Stop Sucking,” a series of ads for Greenpeace pushing for bans on single-use plastics. It also picked up three Silvers and a Bronze for clients including Scotts Canada, Sports Experts and States United Against Gun Violence.

Cossette was close behind Rethink in total number of awards. The shop won Gold for “Mobile Menu,” a series of print ads promoting mobile ordering through the McDonald’s app. It also won Silver for the “Follow The Arches” outdoor ads that previously won a Grand Prix at Cannes, as well as a Silver for the SickKids “All In” spot in Direction & Cinematography (with production partner Skin & Bones).

Other multiple award-winning Canadian agencies include FCB, BBDO and Leo Burnett.

Elsewhere at the show, McCann was named Network of the Year, Forsman & Bodenfors was named Agency of the Year and Blur Films won Production Company of the Year. The full list of international winners can be found on the Epica website.

Rethink: 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Greenpeace, “Stop Sucking”: Print

Silver

Scotts, “Real People. Real Slogans”: Alternative

Sports Experts (FGL Sports), “Thermal Discount”: Alternative

States United Against Gun Violence, “Backfire”: Social Networks

Bronze

Sports Experts (FGL Sports), “Thermal Discount”: Creative Technology

Cossette: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

McDonald’s Canada, “Mobile Menu”: Print

Silver

McDonald’s Canada, “Just Missed Us”: Print

SickKids Foundation, “All In” (w/ Skin & Bones): Direction & Cinematography

Bronze

SickKids Foundation, “All In”: Integrated Campaigns

FCB Canada: 2 Silver

Silver

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Anything But Sorry”: Integrated Campaigns

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Anything But Sorry”: Public Relations

BBDO Toronto: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Snickers (Mars Wrigley), “Hater Bar”: Digital

Bronze

Snickers (Mars Wrigley), “Hater Bar”: Social Networks

Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

JAT Holdings, “Petal Paint”: Product Design

Bronze

JAT Holdings, “Petal Paint”: Alternative

FCB/Six: 1 Silver

Silver

PFLAG Canada, “Destination Pride”: Mobile Sites & Apps

Havas: 1 Silver

Silver

Greenfield (Maple Leaf Foods), “Meatless Monday”: Alternative

Union: 1 Silver

Silver

Canadian Real Estate Association, “Noise Cancelling Poster”: Creative Technology

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 1 Silver

Silver

Association of Registered Graphic Designers, “Speak The Truth”: Brand Identity