Up to the Minute: A wave of hires, promotions at Tank Plus, experiential shop XMC names partner and EVP, and Idea Rebel lands work with the NBA.

Hires and promotions

Sponsorship and experiential marketing agency XMC has appointed Pat McEleney as partner and EVP, effective Jan.1. McEleney has 25 years of experience in sports marketing, music partnerships and event planning. He has worked with major sports leagues, teams, and athletes across North America and led Canadian events for brands including Molson Coors, Hockey Canada, Canadian Tire, and Sobeys.

Naked Creative Consultancy has made a number of hires to expand its client service and creative departments. Robert Bernasch joins as an account coordinator, having previously worked at Ford’s dedicated agency GTB. Secondly, Seamus McGill joins the team as a copywriter, having previously held roles at Fuse and Ogilvy, where he worked on the CIBC, American Express and Tim Hortons accounts.

Vancouver-based consultancy Modern Craft has moved into a new office in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, after adding to its team of consultants. In recent months, the shop has brought on Laia Antonijoan (whose focus is brand strategy, innovation, advertising and market analysis, with experience at JWT and Monitor Deloitte) and Russell Barnes (whose focus is the intersection technology, culture and commerce, with experience at Accenture, AKQA and Lululemon) as senior strategy consultants. In addition, Kyle Legare has joined as business development lead to help build out a more mature business development function within Modern Craft.

Montreal and Toronto-based agency Tank has made a string of recent hires. Joining its office in Toronto are: Guy Anderson (senior creative writer), Karim Zaky (healthcare account manager), and a Zulaiha Naroo (healthcare account coordinator). In Montreal, the shop has added Alexandre Desjardins (senior interactive art director), Gowthami Sampathkumar (medical writer), Veronika Brelivet (traffic manager), Marie-Catherine Roberge (healthcare account coordinator), Valérie Leblanc (graphic designer), Virginie Lavallée-Corbeil (healthcare account coordinator), Mario Daoust (video director-editor), Anna Claringbould (web and marketing communications manager), Océane Garnier (administrative coordinator), and Audrey Millette (director of budgets and internal controls).

In addition, Tank has promoted several on its health team: Suzanne Turcot (to senior healthcare director, global operations), Elizabeth Gladkov (to healthcare account manager); Gabrielle St. Pierre (healthcare account manager), Marie-Laurence Blanchard (to healthcare account supervisor), Audrey Lorange (to healthcare planning analyst), Laurence Vachon (to healthcare account director), and Tanya Linden (to healthcare account director).

New business and other news

Toronto-based digital agency Idea Rebel has announced a partnership with the National Basketball Association in which it will build and manage the league’s digital contests and promotions in Canada for the 2018/2019 Season. It will also be offering creative and technical services for each campaign.

Mélanie Dunn, Cossette’s global president and CEO, has made the list of the Women’s Executive Network 2018 Canada’s Most Powerful Women. Presented by KPMG, the award recognizes women across Canada who have advocated for diver diversity in the workforce and who serve as an inspiration for future leaders.

Montreal’s Republik has committed to working only with purpose-driven projects and brands by 2021, after becoming the first Quebec agency to receive the B Corp certification in 2015. Going forward, it will allow its employees to decide which projects to work on, based on the client’s social and environmental impact.

One year after opening an office in Liberty Village, CloudRaker Toronto is doubling its office space to make room for its new media services, strategic insights and shopper services. The office has made several recent hires after winning new business with Muskoka Roastery Coffee Company, G Adventures, Merck and Social Lite Vodka.

Media

Tim Hortons has picked a new media AOR after less than two years with UM. Effective Jan.1, Horizon Media Canada will step in as its new agency partner. Following the win, Horizon named three new senior executives: Jessica Chambers (SVP and group brand director), Jenny Croswell (SVP of activation and trading) and Matthew Bailey (group director of digital trading and operations). (For Media in Canada subscribers only).

IPG Mediabrands Canada has named a new CFO amid other executive-level changes. Asad Husain takes on the role of CFO from his former position as executive director of IPG’s corporate development group. In addition, Erica Reyes is named VP of technology and Christy MacLeod is made VP of data and technology (for Media in Canada subscribers only).