FCB/Six takes top prize at 2018 CMA Awards

FCB/Six has a “Best of the Best” from this year’s Canadian Marketing Association Awards to add to its trophy case.

FCB’s digital agency was awarded “Best of the Best” for the “Destination Pride” campaign for PFLAG Canada, which also picked up a pair of Gold wins in the Innovative Media category, one in Digital & Tech and one in Brand Building. FCB Canada also took home Gold wins for work with Fountain Tire, BMW Canada and Michelob Ultra.

Other big winners were the Bensimon Byrne family of agencies for their work on “Break Bread Smash Stigma” for Casey House and Ogilvy for work with U by Kotex, Sugar Crisp and American Express.

On top of the Gold wins, a number of special awards were given out during Friday’s gala. Maya Lange, VP of global marketing for Destination British Columbia, was named the 2018 Marketer of the Year, recognized for helping British Columbia’s tourism industry outperform most of Canada, growing at almost twice the rate of B.C.’s economy.

Other special awards included the Environics Analytics Data Marketing Award going to “Data vs Car” by Touché; the Facebook Mobile Marketing Award going to American Express’ internal marketing team and agency roster for the campaign launching its Cobalt Card; the Snapchat AR Marketing Award going to BBDO Toronto and PepsiCo for “Snap it with Pepsi”; and the YouTube Creative Storytelling Award going to Grip for RBC’s “RBCxMusic – Music Makes You” campaign.

All of the Gold winners can be found below. The full list of Gold, Silver and Bronze winners can be found on the CMA’s website.