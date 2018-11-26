FCB/Six takes top prize at 2018 CMA Awards

"Destination Pride" took the Best of the Best Award at this year's show among a handful of other Gold wins.
By Josh Kolm
PFLAG

FCB/Six has a “Best of the Best” from this year’s Canadian Marketing Association Awards to add to its trophy case.

FCB’s digital agency was awarded “Best of the Best” for the “Destination Pride” campaign for PFLAG Canada, which also picked up a pair of Gold wins in the Innovative Media category, one in Digital & Tech and one in Brand Building. FCB Canada also took home Gold wins for work with Fountain Tire, BMW Canada and Michelob Ultra.

Other big winners were the Bensimon Byrne family of agencies for their work on “Break Bread Smash Stigma” for Casey House and Ogilvy for work with U by Kotex, Sugar Crisp and American Express.

On top of the Gold wins, a number of special awards were given out during Friday’s gala. Maya Lange, VP of global marketing for Destination British Columbia, was named the 2018 Marketer of the Year, recognized for helping British Columbia’s tourism industry outperform most of Canada, growing at almost twice the rate of B.C.’s economy.

Other special awards included the Environics Analytics Data Marketing Award going to “Data vs Car” by Touché; the Facebook Mobile Marketing Award going to American Express’ internal marketing team and agency roster for the campaign launching its Cobalt Card; the Snapchat AR Marketing Award going to BBDO Toronto and PepsiCo for “Snap it with Pepsi”; and the YouTube Creative Storytelling Award going to Grip for RBC’s “RBCxMusic – Music Makes You” campaign.

All of the Gold winners can be found below. The full list of Gold, Silver and Bronze winners can be found on the CMA’s website.

Campaign Category Discipline Agency Client
Cobalt Card Launch Facebook Mobile Marketing Award Special Award American Express Canada American Express Canada
Cobalt Card Launch Financial Community Engagement American Express Canada American Express Canada
Snap it with Pepsi Snapchat AR Marketing Award Special Award BBDO Toronto Pepsi Canada
We’re All Creative Financial Innovative Media Bensimon Byrne Scotiabank – Arts Sponsorship
Break Bread Smash Stigma Health Care Brand Building Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod Casey House
Break Bread Smash Stigma Health Care Business Impact Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod Casey House
Break Bread Smash Stigma Health Care Community Engagement Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod Casey House
Break Bread Smash Stigma Health Care Customer Experience Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod Casey House
Break Bread Smash Stigma Health Care Digital & Tech Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod Casey House
Break Bread Smash Stigma Health Care Personalized Engagement Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod Casey House
Kare Shop Consumer Services Customer Experience BIMM Enercare
Pre-Show Engagement Consumer Services Personalized Engagement Cineplex Entertainment Cineplex Entertainment
Canadian Tire Jumpstart – Give A Toast Social Causes Business Impact Community Agency – Attn: Alyssa Guttman Canadian Tire Jumpstart
Big Mac x Bacon (BMxB) Collaboration Food & Beverage Business Impact Cossette McDonald’s Canada
Get Better Gifts (Milk & Cookies) Social Causes Customer Experience Cossette SickKids Foundation
SickKids VS All In Social Causes Personalized Engagement Cossette SickKids Foundation
#EtiquetteFail Consumer Services Brand Building DDB Canada Metrolinx
#EtiquetteFail Consumer Services Community Engagement DDB Canada Metrolinx
The Investment Truth Financial Personalized Engagement DentsuBos Manulife Financial
Script Your Search Automotive Brand Building FCB BMW Canada
Michelob vs Wine Food & Beverage Brand Building FCB Michelob Ultra
Safest Highway Automotive Digital & Tech FCB Fountain Tire
Safest Highway Automotive Innovative Media FCB Fountain Tire
Destination Pride Social Causes Brand Building FCB/Six PFLAG Canada
Destination Pride Social Causes Digital & Tech FCB/Six PFLAG Canada
Destination Pride Pro Bono Innovative Media FCB/Six PFLAG Canada
Destination Pride Social Causes Innovative Media FCB/Six PFLAG Canada
RBCxMusic – Music Makes You YouTube Creative Storytelling Award Special Award Grip Limited RBC
Bitcoin Bucket Food & Beverage Community Engagement Grip Limited KFC Canada
Greenfield Meatless Monday Retail Community Engagement Havas Canada Maple Leaf Foods
Boston Pizza – Team HQ Food & Beverage Personalized Engagement ICF Olson Boston Pizza
MR-1 Business Business Impact Intercept Group Microsoft Canada
Do More Together Business Community Engagement Intercept Group Microsoft Canada
MR-1 Business Innovative Media Intercept Group Microsoft Canada
MR-1 Business Personalized Engagement Intercept Group Microsoft Canada
Air Canada Cool Not Cold Business Brand Building J. Walter Thompson Canada Air Canada
Air Canada Cool Not Cold Business Customer Experience J. Walter Thompson Canada Air Canada
Hotels.com Temporary Captain Business Digital & Tech J. Walter Thompson Canada Hotels.com
Remission Billboard Health Care Innovative Media J. Walter Thompson Canada St. Louis Children’s Hospital
Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills – #HAULERS Retail Brand Building John St.
Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills
Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills – #HAULERS Retail Business Impact John St.
Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills
Dr. Oetker – Cioccolato Food & Beverage Innovative Media John St. Dr. Oetker
Amazon Prime Day Retail Personalized Engagement Leo Burnett, Toronto Amazon
A Room with Many Views Consumer Services Business Impact lg2
Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec
Singing Cartons Food & Beverage Customer Experience lg2
Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
A Room with Many Views Consumer Services Digital & Tech lg2
Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec
Singing Cartons Food & Beverage Digital & Tech lg2
Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
Good Deeds Cup Automotive Community Engagement Momentum, A McCann Worldgroup Canada Company Chevrolet Canada
The BMO200 Fountain Financial Digital & Tech Mosaic The Bank of Montreal
Don’t Get Sextorted, Send a Naked Mole Rat Social Causes Community Engagement No Fixed Address
Canadian Centre for Child Protection
It’s Not My Period Consumer Products Brand Building Ogilvy Kimberly Clark
American Express Canada Cobalt Card Launch Financial Brand Building Ogilvy American Express
American Express Canada Cobalt Card Launch Financial Business Impact Ogilvy American Express
Sugar Crisp Spout Consumer Products Community Engagement Ogilvy Post Brands Canada
Sugar Crisp Spout Consumer Products Customer Experience Ogilvy Post Brands Canada
American Express Canada Cobalt Card Launch Financial Customer Experience Ogilvy American Express
Strokable Billboards Consumer Products Innovative Media Ogilvy Kimberly Clark
The Welcome Store Retail Customer Experience Rethink UNIQLO
Thermal Discount Retail Digital & Tech Rethink
FGL Sports Ltée (Sports Experts)
Roots Northern Light Retail Innovative Media Roots Canada Roots Canada
Data vs Car Environics Analytics Data Marketing Award Special Award Touché Simon Parent
Data vs Car Consumer Services Innovative Media Touché Simon Parent
Just Ask a Golf Driver Automotive Customer Experience TRACK DDB Volkswagen Group Canada
Reactine Pollen Alerts Consumer Products Business Impact UM Worldwide Johnson & Johnson
Reactine Pollen Alerts Consumer Products Digital & Tech UM Worldwide Johnson & Johnson
Common Ground Automotive Business Impact Zulu Alpha Kilo Harley Davidson
Common Ground Automotive Personalized Engagement Zulu Alpha Kilo Harley Davidson

 

