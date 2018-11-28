No Fixed Address hires across departments The agency has picked up new work in recent months and is also "reinvesting" in its multi-faceted business model.

Toronto’s No Fixed Address is continuing on a growth path with hires across its client services, strategy and studio teams, as well as in its new PR department.

Leading the hires is Cheryl Gosling as VP and business lead, coming off more than two years as VP of client services at Cundari. Joining her on the client services team is account director Dorian Burns-Coyne (joining from Diamond) and account coordinator Adam Eliesen (from J. Walter Thompson).

The agency is also bringing on Rafael Gi as director of strategy. He comes from Diamond, and brings experience from Anomaly and Rethink.

In No Fixed Address’ recently established PR division, the agency has added Erin Banting as senior PR manager and Mackenzie Biddie as PR manager. Banting joins from Citizen Relations, while Biddie was most recently part of Tim Hortons’ in-house communications team.

Rounding out the new additions are Joe Colleja and Joelle Tso, who have joined the agency’s studio as graphic production designers.

Dave Lafond, president of No Fixed Address, says the hires are a sign of the agency “reinvesting” in its business model, but No Fixed Address has also seen recent client growth. On top of expanded mandates with existing clients, it has picked up work with retailer Lids and digital cannabis information platform Leafly, as well as a media assignment for Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and PR work for Disney.

Other new business wins this year include a digital AOR assignment for GE Appliances. Launched two years ago, No Fixed Address also announced an expansion to the U.S. in the summer and hired its first CCOs in February.