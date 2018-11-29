The big winners from the 2018 Media Innovation Awards This year's Gold M trophies went to 20 creative and 28 media agencies.

As the house lights came on and the cocktails came out at the end of the 2018 Media Innovation Awards (MIAs) ceremony, some guests may have considered taking the train home.

It helped that the night was capped with Via Rail taking home Best of Show at the gala for its ongoing “Data vs. Car” campaign. The campaign, spearheaded by media agency Touche, targeted travelers before, during and after their journey using a mix of OOH and mobile/digital ads to remind them that taking the train is often more convenient and safer than cars. As he held the company’s award and thanked the jury, Simon Parent, senior manager of marketing and optimization at Via Rail, smiled and encouraged the crowd to take the train more often.

In total, 33 gold trophies, 34 silvers and 32 bronzes were awarded across 39 categories. Gold winners are listed below, while the full winners’ list will be available on the MIAs website.

The most Golds (10) went to Touche, which also saw its president Karine Courtemanche take home the Media Agency Leader of the Year trophy. For Gold wins, IPG shop Initiative wasn’t far behind with a total of seven.

Another big winner for the night was Jungle Media’s director of planning, Janet, Xi, who was the second winner of Media in Canada and strategy‘s New Establishment: Media award.

Products and Services

Entertainment

“The Luckiest Campaign Ever.” Client: Loto-Quebec. Agencies: Sid Lee & Sid Lee Media

Public Service

“Destination Pride.” Client: PLAG Canada. Agencies: FCB/Six & Initiative

Durable Goods

“Our True Colours.” Client: PPG (Sico). Agency: PHD Canada

Automotive

“Common Ground.” Client: Harley-Davidson Canada. Agencies: Zulu Alpha Kilo & Initiative.

Consumer Goods

“The App that Made Milk Cartons Sing!” Client: Quebec Milk Producers. Agencies: Touche & Lg2

Retail

“Your Everyday Coach.” Client: Sports Experts. Agency: Touche!

Best Use of Media

Best in Video

“Play Less Nice.” Client: Nike. Agencies: Jungle Media & Anomaly

Best in Out-of-Home/Ambient/Place-Based Media – Budget Over $100,000

“Our True Colours.” Client: PPG (Sico). Agency: PHD Canada

Best in Out-of-Home/Ambient/Place-Based Media – Budget Under $100,000

“Reskinning Queen St. West.” Client: Consonant Skincare. Agencies: Zulu Alpha Kilo & Cossette Media.

Best Integrated Campaign – Budget Over $250,000

“VS: All In.” Client: SickKids Foundation. Agencies: Cossette & OMD.

Best Use of Digital

Best in Websites and Microsites

“Exploring Ancient Egypt.” Client: Ubisoft Canada (Assassin’s Creed). Agency: Bleublancrouge.

“Destination Pride.” Client: PLAG Canada. Agencies: FCB/Six & Initiative.

Best in Augmented/Virtual Reality

“The App that Made Milk Cartons Sing!” Client: Quebec Milk Producers. Agencies: Touche & Lg2

Best in Social Media

“Spout.” Client: Post Consumer Brands (Sugar Crisp). Agencies: Ogilvy & Spark Foundry.

Best in Location-Based Marketing

“Dats Vs. Car.” Client: Via Rail. Agency: Touche!

Best in Mobile

“The App that Made Milk Cartons Sing!” Client: Quebec Milk Producers. Agencies: Touche & Lg2

Best in Data-Driven Marketing

“Destination Pride.” Client: PLAG Canada. Agencies: FCB/Six & Initiative.

“Dats Vs. Car.” Client: Via Rail. Agency: Touche!

Best in Search

“Dynamic Inventory Ads.” Client: Mercedes-Benz Toronto Retail Group. Agency: OMD Canada.

Best use of Technology

“Your Everyday Coach.” Client: Sports Experts. Agency: Touche!

Best Use of Content

Best in Consumer Engagement

“Spout.” Client: Post Consumer Brands (Sugar Crisp). Agencies: Ogilvy & Spark Foundry.

“The App that Made Milk Cartons Sing!” Client: Quebec Milk Producers. Agencies: Touche & Lg2

Best in Brand Integration

“Common Ground.” Client: Harley-Davidson Canada. Agencies: Zulu Alpha Kilo & Initiative.

Best Use of Branded Content

“Common Ground.” Client: Harley-Davidson Canada. Agencies: Zulu Alpha Kilo & Initiative.

Niche Marketing

Best in Niche Targeting

“Destination Pride.” Client: PLAG Canada. Agencies: FCB/Six & Initiative.

Best in Youth Marketing

“Spout.” Client: Post Consumer Brands (Sugar Crisp). Agencies: Ogilvy & Spark Foundry.

Best Media Insights

Disruption

“The App that Made Milk Cartons Sing!” Client: Quebec Milk Producers. Agencies: Touche & Lg2

Launch/Relaunch

“Your Everyday Coach.” Client: Sports Experts. Agency: Touche

Best New Metrics