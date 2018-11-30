Fuse Marketing joins the Worldwide Partners network The partnership opens global opportunities for the agency as it looks to meet demand from clients looking internationally.

Fuse Marketing Group has joined the Worldwide Partners (WPI) network of independent agencies, opening the door to international collaboration.

In joining WPI, Fuse Marketing – along with its healthcare division Fuse Health and its experiential and live content practice Fuse Live – becomes the only Toronto-based agency in the network, which also includes Tequila in Montreal and Traction Creative and Wasserman + Partners in Vancouver.

The agency says membership in the network will give it the ability to work with global partners and gain insight into other markets, helping it grow. More specifically, it will help Fuse meet demand from clients looking to produce work outside of Canada, said Stephen Brown, Fuse founding partner and president, in a statement. He added that the agency has “had a global vision in building our team and roster of clients” since its founding more than fifteen years ago.

In a statement, president and CEO John Harris described WPI as a “collaborative, bottom-up” organization owned by its member agencies. “We provide the resources and global outreach to help our partners achieve greater profits and revenue while the agencies work together to build each other’s business and service clients locally, regionally and internationally,” he said.

Earlier this year, Fuse Live formed a strategic partnership with youth-focused agency Amplify Solutions, through which it offers student and youth-focused experiential, brand ambassador and digital influencer campaigns. The experiential division was first launched in 2016, and has added a number of hires, including Aleena Mazhar as partner and VP, within the last year.