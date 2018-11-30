Up to the Minute: Brandfire makes four hires Plus, Republik makes four hires in Montreal and Lg2 snags assignment with Quebec retail chain Aubainerie.

Hires and promotions

Markham, Ont.-based agency Brandfire has made four hires, expanding its digital and client service offering and bringing its total headcount up to more than 30 staff. Geoff Starr joins as senior director of integrated services and help drive new business and support Brandfire’s digital services. Starr previously worked as a consultant and at Spafax, Sapient-Nitro and DraftFCB. In addition, Brandire welcomes Patrick Herman as senior manager of digital, as well as account managers Crystal Small and Courtney Sigal.

Franco Renda joins the creative team at DentsuBos Montreal as a graphic designer, having previously worked at Lg2. He will put his digital experience to work on the Subway account, which the agency won around a year go.

Republik has welcomed four new employees to its team in Montreal. Virginie Jacques-Nadeau, whose experience spans media, digital and content strategy, assumes the role of director of strategy at Republik and will help establish a digital marketing strategy team. In addition, the agency has hired Annie-Kim Maltais-Simard as an account executive and Loïza Luperon and Katy Ribeiro as community managers.

Notable Life Media Group has brought on Dean Harrison as director of partnerships. The former senior public relations manager at PR agency BPR has experience in marketing and PR, with a focus on luxury CPG. He joins Notable on Dec. 3 and will report to Matt Chong, VP of strategic development and partnerships. His hiring follows the company’s recent acquisition of Toronto branding agency Convey.

New business and other news

Lg2 will work on strategy and creative for Quebec retail chain Aubainerie. The agency plans to lean on its data and intelligence group for the assignment.

Faten Alshazly, CCO at Halifax-based WeUsThem, has been named to Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women for the second year in a row. The announcement comes one week after she was named Female Executive of the Year in Canada by the New York-based Stevie Awards celebrating female international business leaders, entrepreneurs and employees.

Media

Viewership of TSN’s broadcast of the 106th CFL Grey Cup dropped by nearly 25% (the equivalent of one million viewers) this year for an estimated 3.3 million viewers. In stark contrast, last year saw a boost of 10% in viewership over 2016, making the 2017 final the most-watched broadcast since 2013.

Civilized has made a pair of acquisitions as it eyes further expansion. The St-John-based digital cannabis lifestyle magazine moves into experiential after taking ownership of the 420 Games, a U.S.-based company that hosts sponsored athletic-type events aimed at debunking stereotypes about cannabis users. In addition, plans to acquire online news and events site Business of Cannabis are expected to close last this year and will see Civilized establish a physical presence in Toronto.