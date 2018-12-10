DentsuBos Montreal takes Japan’s Ajinomoto global The creative agency created the food company's first global marketing effort after picking up the local assignment.

DentsuBos Montreal recently launched a campaign for Japanese food company Ajinomoto after having picked up the global assignment earlier this year.

The business win comes as The Ajinomoto Group, which sells a range of food products and seasonings, looks to raise awareness of the brand beyond the Asian market, according to a press release from the Dentsu Aegis Network. The Ajinomoto brand is widely known in many parts of Asia, but is “virtually unknown” in North America and Europe, the release notes.

The new work by DentsuBos Montreal represents the brand’s first global advertising efforts. The agency confirmed that got involved in the pitch process through Dentsu Tokyo, whose work on Japanese conglomerate Hitachi and confectionery company Morinaga paved the way for the new mandate.

The campaign’s 60-second commercial depicts Ajinomoto as an innovative brand involved in all facets of their customers’ lives, says Sébastien Rivest, CCO at DentsuBos, including food, athletics and healthy living.“The creative demonstrates how the brand understands their needs and develops products that help them achieve more.”

The spot launched at the World Umami Forum in New York in September and is airing throughout Japan, Asia and Europe, as well as North and South America late this year into 2019.

DentsuBos Montreal is currently developing future campaigns for the brand.

Over the last year, the agency promoted Dimitra Georgakis to the role of VP of client services and recruited four ACDs in response to business growth.