Bleublancrouge appoints new CDs in Montreal Marie-Eve Best and Dominique Bulmer step in to replace Jonathan Rouxel, who departs to focus on AI and entertainment projects.

Bleublancrouge has made changes to its creative leadership team in Montreal as creative director Jonathan Rouxel departs to focus on other projects.

The shop has promoted former associate creative directors Marie-Eve Best and Dominique Bulmer to co-creative directors in Montreal. The leadership comes as Rouxel plans to shift his focus to projects related to AI and entertainment, the agency said.

In a release, BBR senior partner and president Sébastien Fauré noted that the agency is “entering a new era” and that having Best and Bulmer at the creative helm aligns well with the agency’s transformation. The duo played an important role in landing BBR’s new AOR mandate with Desjardins, he said.

Rouxel said his decision came from wanting to focus on other projects after having served 18 years in the advertising industry. He joined as BBR as a CD in 2014, having worked at Quebec agency BCP, Cossette and Publicis. Going forward, he will be “channeling his creative skills” into developing AI solutions for clients outside of the agency.

Best arrived at BBR as an ACD in 2016, and has worked closely on the Sephora account. She came from digital shop U92 (now part of BBR’s Humanise Collective), where she was creative director.

Bulmer has worked at Draft FCB, PALM-Havas, Ogilvy and Publicis, where he worked on the CN, Astral-Bell, Health Canada, BMW and Canada Bread accounts. He landed at BBR in March 2015, and has worked on campaigns for Ubisoft, Cadillac Fairview and Sherlock.

In October, BBR began operating under a new umbrella brand called Humanise, which regroups a variety of pure-play agencies, including intelligence firm and strategic consultancy L’Institut Idée, data optimization group Glassroom, gamification specialists Alice & Smith, content production shop Fieldtrip, and experiential marketing agency Youville Haussmann Park. All seven shops are housed under one roof.

Fauré previously told strategy that obtaining a minority stake in each of the shops as part of forming the Humanise Collective is meant to help cater to clients looking to work with specialty shops in addition to their AOR.