Rogers extends relationship with Omnicom

DDB Canada and Critical Mass have picked up new assignments with Rogers as the telco sends more of its work to Omnicom.

DDB will handle mass advertising and CRM work for Rogers’ wireless division, while Critical Mass will handle the digital assignment across the wireless, cable and enterprise divisions. Publicis previously handled work for Rogers’ wireless business, and will continue to handle the telco’s corporate work.

In September, Rogers announced that its media planning and buying would be handled by Red Magnet, a newly created dedicated unit within Omnicom Media Group that would pull talent and resources from across the holding company’s media network.

While the new creative, CRM and digital assignments were awarded following a review process that included the incumbent agencies, Drew Stevenson, VP and head of brand at Rogers, said in a statement that having the majority of its agency partners under one holdco roof allows the company “to be more efficient, deliver best-in-class creative and better serve the needs of customers.”

BBDO, also an Omnicom agency, will continue to lead both mass advertising and CRM for Rogers’ enterprise and cable divisions (the agency recently led a campaign promoting Ignite TV, Rogers’ IPTV service).

In the spring, Rogers launched “Make More Possible,” a new company-wide brand platform – created with Publicis – covering all of its lines of business and focusing on being approachable and aspirational to all Canadians.