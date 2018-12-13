Civilized to acquire Revolution Strategy By joining forces, the lifestyle platform and full-service agency enhance their respective client offerings in the cannabis space.

From left to right: Cynthia Goodwin, president of Revolution Strategy; Terri Riedle, CEO of Revolution Strategy; and Derek Riedle, publisher of Civilized.

Derek Riedle and Terri Riedle are bringing their two businesses together, as cannabis lifestyle platform Civilized is set to acquire Saint John-based full service agency Revolution Strategy.

The acquisition is expected to close at the end of the month. Revolution will continue to operate as a separate business unit, with delivery of client work led by Anne McInerney, VP of marketing communications, and Kathy Purcell, VP of strategy.

For Civilized, the acquisition provides it with access to the agency’s creative and strategic talent to deepen its service and product offering for clients, which, in addition to its online magazine, also includes video network Civilized Studios and experiential division Civilized Events to provided branded content and events to clients. For Revolution, Derek Riedle says that it will open up opportunities for its own client work in the cannabis space, driven by Civilized’s reputation and existing relationships.

“Cannabis companies have an urgent need to stake their claim by building their brands and connecting with their stakeholders,” he said. “This acquisition gives us, and them, a more holistic way to do that. It’s a win for the business and our clients alike.”

Revolution Strategy was founded by Derek Riedle in 2002 with Terri Riedle joining the following year, and has since worked with clients including CAA Atlantic, JDI, Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation, Saint John Energy, True North Salmon Company and Cervus Equipment. In 2015, the pair launched Civilized as a separate venture, an online magazine aimed at elevating cannabis culture, with Derek Riedle moving into more of a strategic counsel role with agency to focus on the new business.

Terri Riedle says the two companies “share much of the same DNA already” and the acquisition is a logical step in the relationship between the two. Revolution also previously worked on the branding for Civilized.

In the fall, Civilized hired former chief creative officer at Arrivals + Departures Shawn King as an ECD to help develop its brand and work on the development of products, channels and branded content campaigns. Last month, it acquired The 420 Games to expand its event portfolio and hired Elisabeth Baron as its new VP of marketing.