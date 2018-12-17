Putting players forward: Community content play
Ubisoft Canada recently launched a new content program named Ubisoft FAM. Through a series of marketing tactics, Ubisoft Canada has created special content, experiences and rewards exclusively for Canadian fans. Ubisoft program lead Simon Joly shares the insights and goals that shaped a content platform for a very passionate community.