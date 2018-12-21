Up to the Minute: Ruckus Digital bolsters its ranks Plus, LP/AD adds a social media manager and Bambou Communications picks up several assignments.

Hires and promotions

Toronto’s LP/AD, a brand consultancy and creative shop, has been working towards the launch of cannabis wellness supplement brand Livli, after winning the assignment with consumer products company Folium Labs Inc. earlier this year. Now, the agency has hired Matt Hoffman as a social media manager to assist with the launch. Hoffman, who previously worked at Tag Agency and freelanced as a social media content developer, will also work on LP/AD’s Tabasco and Patak’s accounts.

Apex PR and its digital agency Ruckus have made two hires to support its creative and digital offering. Ella Singleton joined as director of creative strategies and Nicole Pomeroy as senior integrated media strategist late last month. Singleton will focus on business growth and delivering senior creative leadership, having worked at creative and digital agency Colour and PR shop Proof Inc. Pomeroy has experience working on strategy and execution for brands like Realtor.ca, PWL Capital and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

New business and other news

Greater Toronto Area marketing agency Clever Samurai has picked up an assignment with Australian tech company Sentient Vision Systems. The shop will help launch a Canadian public awareness campaign for the company’s search and rescue technology that includes PR, digital and other media.

Quebec City-based Bambou Communications was awarded several new mandates this past month. The advertising and PR agency recently handled press for an event at the Archibald microbrewery in the Ste-Foy shopping centre, and oversaw PR efforts for the mall’s the 60th anniversary celebrations. It has also recently supported the opening of Le Clap cinema in the neighbourhood of Loretteville, in Quebec City, with a campaign spanning radio, print, digital, direct mail and social media.

Montreal communications agency Canidé has obtained a B-Corp certification. Companies must undergo an extensive review process before earning the B-Corp stamp and are required to consider the impact their decisions have on workers, customers, suppliers, the community and the environment. Montreal’s Republik agency also recently received the certification.

Media

The last day of Torstar’s chief revenue officer, Claude Galipeau, will be Dec. 31, as he departs to serve in the newly created position of EVP of corporate development at CBC/Radio-Canada. Going forward, Torstar has eliminated the CRO role. Instead, the company will establish a Centre of Excellence for Sales Operations and Client Services, which will be led by Pary Bell, the newly appointed SVP of commercial products and sales operations (for Media in Canada subscribers only).

YouTube and DoubleVerify, a third-party measurement provider, have expanded their 2016 global partnership in a bid to boost brand safety and campaign success for advertisers on the platform. The initiative will give advertisers insights into the suitability of media their campaigns are running against and will allow them to monitor over 20 categories that can negatively affect a brand, such as violence, hate speech and pornography (for Media in Canada subscribers only).