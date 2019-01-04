Check out the AToMiC Awards: Public Service shortlist

The collaborative and innovative campaigns in the running for an award on March 5.
By Jennifer Horn
atomicAward

After weeks and rounds of deliberations, the AToMiC jury is out. The winners have been decided, but they remain under lock-and-key until the gala in March.

This year’s panel selected work across the advertising, technology, media and content realms, with a total of 137 shortlist mentions, each in contention to win an AToMiC award (or more).

The jury for the 2019 program was led by Jason Chaney, CCO at Koho, and Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, co-CCO at FCB.

The AToMiC Awards will take place on March 5, directly following the AToMiCon conference, held at Toronto’s Arcadian Court. The conference brings experts together to share content marketing success stories.

Here are the shortlisted campaigns in the Public Service category, organized by brand (in alphabetical order). Check back for part two on Monday, when we announce contenders in the full Commercial category.

 

Brand Campaign Agency
Assaulted Women’s Helpline No Filter
Giants & Gentlemen
Boston Children’s Hospital HealthVoyager Klick Health
CAMH Mental Health is Health Zulu Alpha Kilo
Canadian Down Syndrome Society Anything But Sorry FCB Canada
Canadian Down Syndrome Society The S Word FCB Canada
Canadian Paralympic Committee The Paralympic Network BBDO Toronto
Casey House Break Bread Smash Stigma
Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba, Public Interest Law Centre Locked out of Life UpHouse Inc.
Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada King Jay Mosaic
Femmes en créa Equity playing cards lg2
Fondation émergence The Pride Shield Rethink
Gender Creative Kids Canada The You Inside Project lg2
Greenpeace Stop Sucking Rethink
Interval House The Broken Bride Registry UNION
Outdoor Recreation Council BC Fire Tags Rethink
PFLAG Canada Destination Pride FCB/SIX
Raising the Roof More Than a Toque
Leo Burnett, Toronto
Responsible Gambling Council The Isolated Campaign lg2
SickKids Foundation Air Time Cossette
SickKids Foundation Milk & Cookies Cossette
SickKids Foundation Family Tree Cossette
St. Louis Children’s Hospital Remission Bell
J. Walter Thompson Canada
The Terry Fox Foundation Millions of Followers Grip Limited
The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board of Ontario Typefaces of the Fallen GREY Canada
Uber Canada/M.A.D.D. Motherhood Zulu Alpha Kilo
Uber Canada/M.A.D.D. Uber Moms Zulu Alpha Kilo
UNIQLO Backfire Rethink
