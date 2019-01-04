Check out the AToMiC Awards: Public Service shortlist
The collaborative and innovative campaigns in the running for an award on March 5.
After weeks and rounds of deliberations, the AToMiC jury is out. The winners have been decided, but they remain under lock-and-key until the gala in March.
This year’s panel selected work across the advertising, technology, media and content realms, with a total of 137 shortlist mentions, each in contention to win an AToMiC award (or more).
The jury for the 2019 program was led by Jason Chaney, CCO at Koho, and Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, co-CCO at FCB.
The AToMiC Awards will take place on March 5, directly following the AToMiCon conference, held at Toronto’s Arcadian Court. The conference brings experts together to share content marketing success stories.
Here are the shortlisted campaigns in the Public Service category, organized by brand (in alphabetical order). Check back for part two on Monday, when we announce contenders in the full Commercial category.
|Brand
|Campaign
|Agency
|Assaulted Women’s Helpline
|No Filter
|
Giants & Gentlemen
|Boston Children’s Hospital
|HealthVoyager
|Klick Health
|CAMH
|Mental Health is Health
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Canadian Down Syndrome Society
|Anything But Sorry
|FCB Canada
|Canadian Down Syndrome Society
|The S Word
|FCB Canada
|Canadian Paralympic Committee
|The Paralympic Network
|BBDO Toronto
|Casey House
|Break Bread Smash Stigma
|
Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
|Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba, Public Interest Law Centre
|Locked out of Life
|UpHouse Inc.
|Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada
|King Jay
|Mosaic
|Femmes en créa
|Equity playing cards
|lg2
|Fondation émergence
|The Pride Shield
|Rethink
|Gender Creative Kids Canada
|The You Inside Project
|lg2
|Greenpeace
|Stop Sucking
|Rethink
|Interval House
|The Broken Bride Registry
|UNION
|Outdoor Recreation Council BC
|Fire Tags
|Rethink
|PFLAG Canada
|Destination Pride
|FCB/SIX
|Raising the Roof
|More Than a Toque
|
Leo Burnett, Toronto
|Responsible Gambling Council
|The Isolated Campaign
|lg2
|SickKids Foundation
|Air Time
|Cossette
|SickKids Foundation
|Milk & Cookies
|Cossette
|SickKids Foundation
|Family Tree
|Cossette
|St. Louis Children’s Hospital
|Remission Bell
|
J. Walter Thompson Canada
|The Terry Fox Foundation
|Millions of Followers
|Grip Limited
|The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board of Ontario
|Typefaces of the Fallen
|GREY Canada
|Uber Canada/M.A.D.D.
|Motherhood
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Uber Canada/M.A.D.D.
|Uber Moms
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|UNIQLO
|Backfire
|Rethink