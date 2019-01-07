Check out the AToMiC Awards: Commercial finalists In part two of the announcements, we look at the innovative and collaborative campaigns earning a nomination.

Last week, strategy and Media in Canada announced the finalists in the Public Service category for the AToMiC Awards. Now it’s time to reveal the Commercial nominees.

This year’s panel selected work across the advertising, technology, media and content realms, with a total of 137 shortlist mentions, each in contention to win an AToMiC award (or more). The winners will remain under lock-and-key until the gala in March.

The jury for the 2019 program was led by Jason Chaney, CCO at Koho, and Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, co-CCO at FCB.

TheÂ AToMiC Awards will take place on March 5, directly following the AToMiCon conference, held at Toronto’s Arcadian Court. The conference brings experts togetherÂ to share content marketing success stories.

Here are the shortlisted campaigns in the Commercial category, organized by brand (in alphabetical order). Click here to see the contenders in Public Service.