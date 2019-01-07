Check out the AToMiC Awards: Commercial finalists

In part two of the announcements, we look at the innovative and collaborative campaigns earning a nomination.
By Jennifer Horn
4 hours ago
AToMic_118

Last week, strategy and Media in Canada announced the finalists in the Public Service category for the AToMiC Awards. Now it’s time to reveal the Commercial nominees.

This year’s panel selected work across the advertising, technology, media and content realms, with a total of 137 shortlist mentions, each in contention to win an AToMiC award (or more). The winners will remain under lock-and-key until the gala in March.

The jury for the 2019 program was led by Jason Chaney, CCO at Koho, and Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, co-CCO at FCB.

TheÂ AToMiC Awards will take place on March 5, directly following the AToMiCon conference, held at Toronto’s Arcadian Court. The conference brings experts togetherÂ to share content marketing success stories.

Here are the shortlisted campaigns in the Commercial category, organized by brand (in alphabetical order). Click here to see the contenders in Public Service.

 

Brand Campaign Agency
ABInBev Bud Light Game Over Anomaly
Canopy Growth Tweed “Hi Canada” Cossette Media
Canopy Growth Hi Canada! Cossette
Central Station Grassroots Central Station
Consonant Skincare Reskinning Queen Street West Zulu Alpha Kilo
Egg Farmers of Canada Weekday Eggs Cossette
Fenplast Metal Proof lg2
Fountain Tire Safest Highway FCB Canada
General Mills Honey Nut Cheerios Bring Back the Bees 3.0 Cossette Media
Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Greenfield Meatless Monday Havas Canada
Harley-Davidson Building a Common Ground Initiative
HomeEquity Bank Retire In The Home You Love Zulu Alpha Kilo
Hydro-Quebec ElectrON lg2
ID Foods (Tabasco) The One-Star Restaurant Rethink
IKEA The IKEA Climate Change Effect Rethink
IKEA Lamp 2 Rethink
IKEA IKEA DRAG Rethink
Johnson & Johnson Tina’s Uterus OneMethod (A division of Bensimon Byrne)
Just Tom Website on Vinyl The Local Collective
KOHO Dream Thieves Cossette
Kraft Peanut Butter 100,000 Hugs for SickKids Rethink
Labatt Corona Connected Music Videos Mosaic North America
Le Club AccorHotels Seeker Cossette
Les Producteurs de lait du Quebec Singing Cartons lg2
Manchu WOK Fortune-Telling Billboard lg2
Mars Wrigley Confectionary Snickers Hater Bar BBDO Toronto
McDonald’s Mobile Menu Cossette
McDonald’s Follow the Arches Cossette
McDonald’s Big Mac x Bacon Collaboration Cossette
McDonalds The Flip DDB Canada
Metrolinx GO TRANSIT #EtiquetteFail DDB Canada
Molson Molson salutes the depanneurs Sid Lee
MontrÃ©al – Little Italy Anyone But Sweden Rethink
Netflix Netflix: Marvel’s The Punisher – Castle Frank Station Activation Proof
NULL The Flip NULL
Order Weed Online Smokable Coupons Rethink
Ottawa Tourism Not Vanilla Rethink
Scotts Canada / Weed B Gon Real People. Real Slogans. Rethink
Skittles #GIVEaDAM – Skittles DDB Canada
TELUS #AllConnected DDB Canada Vancouver
The Bank of Montreal The BMO200 fountain Mosaic
The Hershey Company Oh Henry! 4:25 Anomaly
Uber Canada/M.A.D.D. Motherhood Zulu Alpha Kilo
UNIQLO The Welcome Store Rethink
UnSplash! Mockupdated Anomaly
Wendy’s Restaurants of Canada Bringing Wendy’s Home Initiative
Whirlpool Canada Emoji Smoothie Challenge Zulu Alpha Kilo
Whirlpool Canada Sama’s Lunchbox Zulu Alpha Kilo
YUM! Restaurants – KFC Bitcoin Bucket Grip Limited
Zolo Zolo Major Tom
﻿