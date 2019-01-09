Taxi adds to leadership team in Vancouver James Sadler returns to the agency to lead creative for the office, while Lizzie Dabous has been promoted to strategy director.

Taxi has named new leadership for the creative and strategy teams in its Vancouver office.

In its creative department, Taxi has hired James Sadler, bringing him back to the agency as its new ECD.

Sadler spent three years with Taxi from 2011 to 2014 as an ACD and CD, working in both the Toronto and Vancouver offices. In 2014 he went to The&Partnership, where he has been working with former Taxi client Telus. Having returned to the agency, Sadler will lead the office’s creative department and oversee creative output for all clients, a list that as of last year includes the BC Dairy Association and DivaCup.

Sadler takes over the ECD role from Jay Gundzik, who left Taxi at the end of 2018 to start his own shop.

Outside of creative, Taxi has also promoted Lizzie Dabous – who first joined the agency in 2015 – to strategy director, leading the offering. Both Dabous and Sadler will report to Taxi Vancouver general manager Stephanie Stantiago.

Other business wins for Taxi in 2018 included being part of a WPP team that’s leading marketing for Volkswagen across North America.