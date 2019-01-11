Multicultural jurors for the 2019 Marketing Awards revealed
The judges will score Canada's most culturally diverse work in early 2019.
Canada’s best multicultural marketing will be pored over by a handful of industry experts as they judge the Marketing Awards late-February.
Before entries close and the first round of jury deliberations gets underway, strategy has announced the list of Multicultural jurors that will score the ethnically and culturally diverse work both online and in person.
As announced in November last year, co-chairing the Multicultural jury will be Marvi Yap, co-founder of AV Communications, and Timothy Yip, managing director of Maple Diversity.
Below is the complete list of jurors for the first online round, as well as live judging that will follow shortly after. Entries for the awards will be open until Feb. 1.
Live jury
Jessica Borges, VP creative, Dyversity Communication
Ishan Ghosh, CEO, partner, Barrett and Welsh
Milena Marques-Zachariah, CEO/CD, Out Of My Mind
Viraj Ponkshe, CD, Ethnicity Multicultural Marketing + Advertising
Michael Wong, AD, Hamazaki Wong Marketing Group
Online jury
Selina Lim, AD, Captus Advertising
Ambreen Jahangir, CEO, DV8 Global Media Communication
Ramesh Nilakantan, managing director, partner, Monsoon Communications