Multicultural jurors for the 2019 Marketing Awards revealed The judges will score Canada's most culturally diverse work in early 2019.



Canada’s best multicultural marketing will be pored over by a handful of industry experts as they judge the Marketing Awards late-February.

Before entries close and the first round of jury deliberations gets underway, strategy has announced the list of Multicultural jurors that will score the ethnically and culturally diverse work both online and in person.

As announced in November last year, co-chairing the Multicultural jury will be Marvi Yap, co-founder of AV Communications, and Timothy Yip, managing director of Maple Diversity.

Below is the complete list of jurors for the first online round, as well as live judging that will follow shortly after. Entries for the awards will be open until Feb. 1.

Live jury