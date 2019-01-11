The new metrics – the evolution of attribution in the content stream No matter how creative, memorable or popular your content is (or may become), every asset you create and share is ...

No matter how creative, memorable or popular your content is (or may become), every asset you create and share is ultimately judged by the impact it makes on your business’ bottom line. And that is not just measured once the content is published; to understand impact and deliver the best possible ROI – marketers need to analyze and optimize content’s performance on a continual basis.

Cathy McKnight, The Content Advisory/Content Marketing Institute’s VP Strategist & Solver of Problems, takes us behind the metrics of effective programs and shares how results can be improved through amping up the tracking rigor and effectiveness lens of your content strategy.