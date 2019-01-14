Bleublancrouge hires creative director in Toronto Adam Woodhouse joins the agency as new global mandates facilitate the need for dedicated leadership at the office.

Bleublancrouge has named a new creative head in Toronto, hiring Adam Woodhouse as its CD.

Woodhouse has been a freelance art director and creative director since 2006, touching down at agencies including Critical Mass and Infusion and working with brands including Heineken, AT&T, NHL and Air Canada.

Previously, Bleublancrouge did not have a dedicated creative director in its Toronto office. New mandates for international brands, including recently picking up work with Sotheby’s International Realty on its 2019 global campaign, facilitated the need for a creative head in the city. Other recent global work the agency has picked up includes an assignment for real estate company Greystar, while the Montreal office was recently the winner of the Desjardins review.

“As a growing agency and an emerging force in the market, we need minds like Adam’s to stay sharp and strong on behalf of our ambitious clients,” said Wahn Yoon, president of BBR Toronto, in a release, citing Woodhouse’s experience working across numerous brands both in Canada and the U.K., as well as his background in design as particular assets for the agency.

In the fall, Bleublancrouge launched Humanise, a collective of seven agencies to collaborate on projects and leverage their respective areas of expertise.