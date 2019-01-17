New year, new marketing strategies Associate publisher Lisa Faktor looks back at the year that was, as well as the year ahead.

Every few years we see large shifts turning industries upside down and inside out. So after this nonsensical year I’ve been curious about the future of work and what’s in store as lines blur across verticals and business models; what the meaning of work will be; and who will be responsible for said work.

(No, I don’t think robots will replace us all – well, maybe a few, but those positions will ultimately shift to another area of the industry not yet taken over.)

We’re noticing that as brands bring more work in-house and ramp up content, the organization of agencies and partners has shifted too.

As a result, we’re seeing an indie agency renaissance and that’s evident in this year’s impressive crop of 2019 Indie List agencies.

These shops are scaling up really fast, and having senior talent across teams allows them to rise to brand challenges quickly and create innovative, award-winning work.

One theme from this year’s list is the collaboration with marketers at ideation and being a trusted go-to partner for brands looking to stand out. These independents are nimbly investing in studios and rolling out flexible payment models to help meet brands changing needs, and the more established indies are getting singled out for innovation and attracting top-tier talent.

In this issue, we also take a look at the Marketers of the Year who are transforming their brands, redesigning their teams and some even creating new marketplaces.

We’ve seen the wild west of weed begin to come of age and watched LPs navigate new rules in 2018. David Bigioni said ‘Hi’ to the new world by bringing out the personality and approachability of Tweed. GoDaddy’s Jill Schoolenberg and McDonald’s Antoinette Benoit are tapping Canadian truths to connect with local consumers, and Sharon MacLeod is fighting the good fight, challenging paternity leave perceptions and empowering Dads with Dove Men+Care. Finally, Anne-Marie LaBerge is transitioning BRP from a product-led marketing machine to focus on experiences that target the next gen of riders.

As we look ahead to the future of work, this year’s Media Roundtable Series dives into how industry players can build a more sustainable marketing and media landscape in Canada – we’ll be sitting down with folks from all corners to chat about what’s needed to drive change and better collaboration. The kickoff to the series tackles the issue from the marketers’ POV.

And as brands need more content to keep up with changing times, they also need new content strategies. AToMiCon tackles the turning point in the industry as brands need to adapt and re-adapt marketing strategies in real-time. They need to expedite their feedback loop and make decisions on-the-fly. Sessions will arm the audience with the insights and tips to step up their content marketing games, and get briefed on the best new brand content programs. AToMiCon is moving up two weeks to March 5th, so mark your calendars.

New year, new strategies?

Lisa Faktor is the associate publisher of strategy.