Design jurors for the 2019 Marketing Awards revealed Blok Design's Vanessa Eckstein and Forge Media + Design's Stussy Tschudin will lead this year's panel.

Jurors on the Multicultural and the Craft panels for this year’s Marketing Awards have been revealed. Now, it’s time for Design.

Eleven experts within the design field will come together next month to score visually-led work, from brand collateral and websites to corporate identity and packaging.

Vanessa Eckstein, founder, CD at Blok Design and Stüssy Tschudin, principal at Forge Media + Design will be leading jury discussions this year as co-chairs for the Design panel.

Submissions for the Marketing Awards, across all four categories, will be open until Feb. 1. Stay tuned for the final Advertising panel to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 2019 Design jury

Ryan Booth, design director, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Barbara Jacques, CD, branding & design, Cossette Montreal

Megan Oldfield, CD, Field Design Office

Fidel Peña, CD, partner, Underline Studio

Peter Scott, principal, co-founder, q30 Design

Marie-Elaine Benoit, CD, Sid Lee

Lisa Greenberg SVP, head of art, CD, Leo Burnett

Barbara Woolley, Partner, Hambly & Woolley

James Bateman, CD, Twice