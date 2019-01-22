Noise Digital adds to strategy strength
Brett Robinson returns to the growing digital agency as a senior strategist.
Noise Digital is continuing to grow in 2019, hiring Brett Robinson as a senior strategist.
Based in the agency’s Vancouver office, Robinson had previously been on the strategy team at Noise for five years before leaving the agency in 2015. He has worked with other agencies and consultancies including Modern Craft, Little Fern, Razorfish and DDB. Over the course of his career, he has worked with clients including Destination Canada, Ferrero, Diageo, Microsoft, Rocky Mountaineer, Emerald Health Therapeutics and Indigenous Tourism BC.
The new hire comes as Noise adds to its client roster, including frozen food brand Luvo and a digital strategy assignment with plant-based nutrition brand Vega. It also comes following a year of staff expansion for the digital agency, with a new managing director, CTO and VP of consulting among the numerous additions it made in 2018.