Canadian Women’s Foundation picks Forsman & Bodenfors The win is the agency's second since its merger with KBS in September.

The Canadian Women’s Foundation has selected Forsman & Bodenfors as its new agency partner following a competitive review involving three other shops.

Launched in 1991, the charity provides support to women and girls on issues ranging from violence and poverty, confidence and leadership. In a press release, president and CEO Paulette Senior said the decision to go with Forsman was based on how well it understood the organization and on the “quality of the strategic and creative thinking in their work.”

The Swedish Forsman & Bodenfors merged with KBS under the Forsman & Bodenfors name last September, creating a new global agency with offices in eight cities, including Toronto and Montreal. The deal saw Guy Hayward, previously global CEO of KBS, become the new CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors. Days later, the group hired Melanie Johnston, formerly from DDB Canada, as CEO for its Canadian operations.

The Canadian Women’s Foundation account is the second recent win for the agency. In October, it picked up a brand, marketing and design mandate with Seneca College, a post-secondary institution in the Greater Toronto Area.