Which brands do consumers trust most?
The CPG, health and food products that are being recognized in BrandSpark's annual Most Trusted Awards.
Product quality and trust remain key factors in Canadians’ purchase decisions, things that helped a number of brands get recognized in the sixth edition of BrandSpark’s Most Trusted Awards.
Winners in each category were determined based on the results of a survey of 17,000 Canadians during BrandSpark’s annual Canadian Shopper Study.
In a release accompanying this year’s winners, Robert Levy, president of BrandSpark, said it is important for marketers to reinforce both the trust and value their brands represent. He cited research results showing that two-thirds of shoppers focus more on quality than quantity when choosing products and seven in 10 shoppers will try a new product if it is from a brand they trust; however, only half say they are loyal to name brands, while roughly four in 10 regularly choose more costly “premium” brands.
The full list can be found on BrandSpark’s website, but below we’ve included the winners in some of the most competitive and on-trend categories.
Health & Beauty
Adult Vitamin: Jamieson
Anti-aging Skin Care: Olay
Cough Syrup: Benylin
Lip Colour: Revlon
Men’s Shaving: Gillette
Women’s Shaving: Gillette Venus
Micellar Water: Garnier
Protein Powder: Vega
Sunscreen: Coppertone
Men’s Hair Colour: Just For Men
Women’s Hair Colour: L’Oreal Paris
Food
Bacon: Maple Leaf
Water: Nestle PureLife
Bread: Dempster’s
Butter: Lactantia
Cheese: Kraft
Chocolate: Lindt
Fresh Packaged Meat: Maple Leaf
Hot Dogs: Schneiders
Sausages: Johnsonville
Instant Coffee: Nescafe
Milk (Ontario): Neilson
Milk (Quebec): Quebon
Milk (Western): Dairyland
Pasta: Catelli
Vegan Food: Yves Veggie Cuisine
Household
Bathroom Tissue: Kirkland
Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade
Fabric Softener: Downy
Laundry Detergent: Tide
Laundry Stain Remover (tie): OxyClean, Shout, Resolve
