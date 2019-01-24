Which brands do consumers trust most? The CPG, health and food products that are being recognized in BrandSpark's annual Most Trusted Awards.

Product quality and trust remain key factors in Canadians’ purchase decisions, things that helped a number of brands get recognized in the sixth edition of BrandSpark’s Most Trusted Awards.

Winners in each category were determined based on the results of a survey of 17,000 Canadians during BrandSpark’s annual Canadian Shopper Study.

In a release accompanying this year’s winners, Robert Levy, president of BrandSpark, said it is important for marketers to reinforce both the trust and value their brands represent. He cited research results showing that two-thirds of shoppers focus more on quality than quantity when choosing products and seven in 10 shoppers will try a new product if it is from a brand they trust; however, only half say they are loyal to name brands, while roughly four in 10 regularly choose more costly “premium” brands.

The full list can be found on BrandSpark’s website, but below we’ve included the winners in some of the most competitive and on-trend categories.

Health & Beauty

Adult Vitamin: Jamieson

Anti-aging Skin Care: Olay

Cough Syrup: Benylin

Lip Colour: Revlon

Men’s Shaving: Gillette

Women’s Shaving: Gillette Venus

Micellar Water: Garnier

Protein Powder: Vega

Sunscreen: Coppertone

Men’s Hair Colour: Just For Men

Women’s Hair Colour: L’Oreal Paris

Food

Bacon: Maple Leaf

Water: Nestle PureLife

Bread: Dempster’s

Butter: Lactantia

Cheese: Kraft

Chocolate: Lindt

Fresh Packaged Meat: Maple Leaf

Hot Dogs: Schneiders

Sausages: Johnsonville

Instant Coffee: Nescafe

Milk (Ontario): Neilson

Milk (Quebec): Quebon

Milk (Western): Dairyland

Pasta: Catelli

Vegan Food: Yves Veggie Cuisine

Household

Bathroom Tissue: Kirkland

Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade

Fabric Softener: Downy

Laundry Detergent: Tide

Laundry Stain Remover (tie): OxyClean, Shout, Resolve

Earlier this week, Reader’s Digest and Ipsos released their own list of most-trusted brands, based on a survey of 4,000 Canadians.