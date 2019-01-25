Up to the Minute: Bob names experiential lead Plus, Camden wins the Canadian Association of University Teachers and BLVD rebrands the Montreal Alouettes.

Hires and promotions

Sabrina Bockstael has been named lead producer of experiential at Bob. She joined the Montreal agency five years ago with experience from experiential shop TKNL and production studio Equinoxe Films. Bockstael will oversee all of Bob’s experiential productions.

Montreal communications firm Thara Communications has added Marie-Pier Lessard as a project manager and Frédérique Lauzière as a coordinator for public relations, social media and events. Lessard, who joins from L’Oreal, will focus on PR for beauty, fashion and lifestyle clients, while Lauzière, who worked on social and events for the city of Sherbrooke, Quebec, will work on social media strategies and support PR and events.

Toronto production studio Partners Film has added London-based director Duncan Christie to its roster for Canadian representation.

New business and other news

The Montreal Alouettes football club will launch a new brand identity on Feb. 1. To lead the work, it selected Toronto-based creative agency BLVD, which is working alongside Quebec City agency GRDN and media company VICE on a launch event.

Camden, a creative agency with offices in Montreal, Toronto and Lyon, was picked to lead a campaign for the Canadian Association of University Teachers, which represents academic staff for around 125 universities and colleges across the country. The campaign aimed to raise of awareness of the organization’s mission and activities.

Toronto agency Bob’s Your Uncle has partnered with The University of Guelph’s Ontario Agricultural College and food waste expert Michael Von Massow. Together, they will aim to provide Bob’s clients with insights around consumer’s relationship with food and build awareness of the university’s global excellence in food chain innovation, production and marketing. As part of the partnership, the agency and Von Massow will jointly publish an annual food trends report and will work with eye-tracking technology at the university to test claims around packaging efficacy.

PR and public affairs firm Enterprise, from Toronto, has been selected as the AOR for Hornblower Niagara Cruises, an operator of boat tours in Niagara Falls, and will focus on media relations and a strategic influencer campaign for the 2019 season.

New York-based creative visual effects shop Artjail has opened an office in Toronto, ts first international outpost. The team includes founder Steve Mottershead, partner and head of 2D Andres Kirejew, partner and head of 3D Gene Dreitser, executive producer Greg Benedetto, and colourist Clinton Homuth. Mottershead returns to Toronto, having moved to New York to work in Havas’ in-house post-studio.

Media

Matthew Logue, president of Dentsu Aegis Network’s sponsorship agency, MKTG, will step down in June, after more than 10 years with the company. Logue was promoted from COO to president last year and has helped broker major deals for brands including Scotiabank, Sun Life and DanoneWave (for Media in Canada subscribers).

The Sony Centre for the Performing Arts and the Toronto Centre for the Arts are getting new names. In a deal worth more $30.75 million over 10 years, Meridian has obtained the naming rights to the venues, which are being re-named Meridian Hall and Meridian Arts Centre, respectively, in September (for Media in Canada subscribers).